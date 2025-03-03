SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Canada

Ukrainians living in Canada given extension for work visa renewals

By Victoria Femia Global News
Posted March 3, 2025 7:48 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Ukrainian visas extended amid uncertainty'
Ukrainian visas extended amid uncertainty
With no end in sight to the war in Ukraine, our federal government has stepped up to help those who have fled to Canada to avoid death and destruction. Visas have been extended for another year, and as Victoria Femia reports, it's welcome news for those who have settled in the Okanagan.
The Canadian government announced that the deadline for Ukrainians to renew their work visas has been pushed from March 2025 to March 2026, giving many who are at risk of being sent back home some breathing room.

“The extension of these in-Canada measures ensures Ukrainians and their families can continue working and studying while in Canada during this uncertain time, with most expected to return home when it is safe to do so,” said the Ministry of Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada in a statement.

But for refugee Mykyta Kosakhovskyi, he’s still in limbo. His Ukrainian passport expires in 2026, and with year-long delays to renew it, he won’t be able extend his work permit before the deadline.

“I will do anything possible to try to stay here in Canada because the level of life here in Canada is much better than our country, especially before or after the war,” said Kosakhovskyi.

The extension, however, may bring some optimism to Makysm Babii, who lost all of his Canadian and Ukrainian documents and is hopeful to get new papers within the next six months.

“We cannot go back home because our home is occupied by Russia. We had houses, we had businesses but now we have nothing,” said Babii.

The thought of going back to Ukraine is even worse for some after a heated meeting between U.S. President Donald Trump and Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

“They could not find common language, kind of, something that was a great hope, turned into more worries,” said Kelowna Stands with Ukraine vice-president Denys Storozhuk.

Click to play video: 'U.K., France and Ukraine will present peace deal to Trump, Starmer says'
U.K., France and Ukraine will present peace deal to Trump, Starmer says
