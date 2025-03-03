Ukrainians living in Canada given extension for work visa renewals

Send this page to someone via email

The Canadian government announced that the deadline for Ukrainians to renew their work visas has been pushed from March 2025 to March 2026, giving many who are at risk of being sent back home some breathing room.

“The extension of these in-Canada measures ensures Ukrainians and their families can continue working and studying while in Canada during this uncertain time, with most expected to return home when it is safe to do so,” said the Ministry of Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada in a statement.

But for refugee Mykyta Kosakhovskyi, he’s still in limbo. His Ukrainian passport expires in 2026, and with year-long delays to renew it, he won’t be able extend his work permit before the deadline.

Get daily National news Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day. Sign up for daily National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

“I will do anything possible to try to stay here in Canada because the level of life here in Canada is much better than our country, especially before or after the war,” said Kosakhovskyi.

Story continues below advertisement

The extension, however, may bring some optimism to Makysm Babii, who lost all of his Canadian and Ukrainian documents and is hopeful to get new papers within the next six months.

“We cannot go back home because our home is occupied by Russia. We had houses, we had businesses but now we have nothing,” said Babii.

The thought of going back to Ukraine is even worse for some after a heated meeting between U.S. President Donald Trump and Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

“They could not find common language, kind of, something that was a great hope, turned into more worries,” said Kelowna Stands with Ukraine vice-president Denys Storozhuk.