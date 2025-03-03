Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Renewal work for Regina’s Kinsmen Park South to begin summer 2025

By Marija Robinson Global News
Posted March 3, 2025 7:09 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Kinsmen Park South renewal project'
Kinsmen Park South renewal project
WATCH: Starting this summer, Regina's Kinsmen Park South is set to be renewed and residents shared what improvements they'd like to see.
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Work to renew Kinsmen Park South will begin this summer.

The proposed upgrades include an accessible playground, proposed toboggan hill and landscaping, pending the City of Regina’s budget approval.

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.

Get breaking National news

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Residents shared their thoughts on the changes they’d like to see, with one park user rooting for the underdog.

Trending Now

You can watch the full story at the top.

© 2025 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices