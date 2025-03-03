Renewal work for Regina’s Kinsmen Park South to begin summer 2025

Work to renew Kinsmen Park South will begin this summer.
The proposed upgrades include an accessible playground, proposed toboggan hill and landscaping, pending the City of Regina’s budget approval.
Get breaking National news
For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.
Residents shared their thoughts on the changes they’d like to see, with one park user rooting for the underdog.
Trending Now
You can watch the full story at the top.
Comments