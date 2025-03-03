Regina massage therapist charged with sexual assault of a minor: police

See more sharing options

A Regina man is facing charges after allegedly touching a youth inappropriately during a massage therapy session.

According to Regina police, the incident is alleged to have occurred in February in east Regina.

As a result of the investigation, Douglas Ramos Fundao, 33, has been charged with sexual interference, invitation to sexual touching and sexual assault on a person under 16 years of age

Fundao made his first appearance in court of Feb. 25, 2025.

The case has been adjourned until March 18.