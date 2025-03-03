Casey Anthony resurfaces as a ‘legal advocate’ on TikTok

Send this page to someone via email

Casey Anthony, the Florida mom who was acquitted of murdering her two-year-old daughter in 2011, has resurfaced, promoting a new TikTok account and online newsletter she says will help her serve as a “legal advocate” for her dead daughter, women and those in the LGBTQ community.

“This is my first of probably many recordings on a series I am starting,” Anthony said in video posted to TikTok on March 1. “I am a legal advocate. I am a researcher. I have been in the legal field since 2011 and, in this capacity, I feel that it’s necessary if I’m going to continue to operate appropriately as a legal advocate that I start to advocate for myself and also advocate for my daughter.”

She continued: “For those of you who don’t know, my name is Casey Anthony. My daughter is Caylee Anthony. My parents are George and Cindy Anthony. This is not about them. This is not in response to anything that they have said or done … The whole point of this is for me to begin to reintroduce myself.”

Anthony was found not guilty of first-degree murder, aggravated child abuse and aggravated manslaughter in the death of her daughter, Caylee, but she was found guilty on four counts of providing false information to a law enforcement officer.

Her mom, Cindy Anthony, reported Caylee missing in 2008 and told the 911 dispatcher that is smelled “like there’s been a dead body” in Anthony’s car.

Casey was arrested in connection with Caylee’s disappearance and death that same year, initially telling police the girl had vanished while she was with a babysitter. She apparently failed to report any crime involving her daughter and moved in with her boyfriend.

During the 2011 trial, Anthony’s father, George Anthony, testified that when he picked up his daughter’s car from a tow yard the smell reminded him of a human corpse, and that he found a white bag in the trunk with a pizza box and maggots in it.

“Please don’t let this be Casey or Caylee,” George said he said to himself when he opened the trunk of the car, reported WKMG at the time.

Experts later testified that the vehicle did contain evidence of human remains in the trunk.

Anthony’s circus-like trial, one of the first high-profile criminal trials of the internet age, was carried live on cable networks and was the focus of daily commentaries by HLN’s Nancy Grace, who called her “the most hated mom in America,” and, derisively, “tot mom.”

Caylee’s skeletal remains were discovered in a wooded area in December 2008 about half a mile from the Anthony family home. The cause of her death remains unsolved.

Defence lawyers argued that Caylee accidentally drowned in the family’s above-ground swimming pool in June 2008 and her grandparents then attempted to cover up her death and dispose of her remains.

Prosecutors, meanwhile, argued that Anthony suffocated her daughter with chloroform and taped her mouth shut.

“Moving forward, the majority of what you will see will be me speaking in a professional capacity. My goal is to continue to help give a voice to people — to give people tools and resources they can utilize so they actually know where they can turn to,” Anthony said in her TikTok video, encouraging viewers to visit and subscribe to her Substack newsletter.

Subscriptions to Anthony’s Substack channel cost US$10 a month or $100 annually, although she also offers free subscriptions with limited content, the website shows.

While the comments section on Anthony’s video was turned off, the video had garnered more than 1.9 million views and 16,000 likes by Monday morning, and her TikTok account had close to 40,000 followers.

— With files from The Associated Press