Canada

Two minors arrested for allegedly scaling Montreal’s Jacques-Cartier bridge

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted March 2, 2025 2:53 pm
1 min read
The Jacques Cartier bridge in Montreal, Thursday, September 19, 2024. View image in full screen
The Jacques Cartier bridge in Montreal, Thursday, September 19, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graham Hughes
Police say two minors could eventually face charges after allegedly scaling Montreal’s Jacques-Cartier bridge early Sunday.

Provincial police spokesperson Elizabeth Marquis-Guy says police received calls at about 4 a.m. about two people on a lower part of the structure.

She says Quebec provincial police, the fire department, paramedics and representatives from the group managing the bridge were called to the scene.

Two minors were arrested at around 9 a.m. and could face charges.

Last fall a pair of environmental activists made headlines for climbing the bridge and forcing its closure during rush hour in what was described as a protest against fossil fuel extraction.

However, Marquis-Guy says there were no banners on Sunday or any other sign that the climbers were staging a protest.

© 2025 The Canadian Press

