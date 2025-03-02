Menu

National

Canada

Trudeau calls Halifax by-election for April 14

By Sean Previl Global News
Posted March 2, 2025 11:13 am
1 min read
Click to play video: 'What are Canadian voters most concerned about ahead of the next election?'
What are Canadian voters most concerned about ahead of the next election?
Registered members of the Liberal party have until March 9 to vote for a new leader to replace Justin Trudeau. Touria Izri explains how U.S. President Donald Trump was mentioned plenty at the leadership debates; what the Conservatives are accusing Mark Carney of when he was the chair of Brookfield Asset Management; and what a new Ipsos poll says are the top issues for Canadians in the next federal election.
Halifax votes are set to go to the polls this April after Prime Minister Justin Trudeau called a by-election to fill the seat vacated by Andy Filmore.

Filmore resigned from the seat in August 2024 to run for mayor of Halifax, a position he won in the regional municipality’s October election.

The by-election, set to take place April 14, will be a lengthy one at 44 days. The longest a by-election can be is 50 days, though it can be held as quickly as at least 36 days after the writ is dropped.

Federally, Halifax has bounced back and forth between the Liberals and NDP since 1988. Filmore held the seat since the Liberals’ landslide victory in 2015. Prior to that, the NDP’s Megan Leslie held it after taking over for the party’s former leader, Alexa McDonough.

Click to play video: 'Liberals top Tories for 1st time in years, new Ipsos polling says'
Liberals top Tories for 1st time in years, new Ipsos polling says
The by-election, however, could be cancelled if a federal election is called before the vote takes place in April.

The Halifax by-election will be the first one called since Trudeau announced in early January he would step down once a new leader is chosen, a move that prompted a Liberal leadership race — set to end March 9 — and a significant turnaround in the party’s standings in recent polls. Recent polling for Global News, conducted by Ipsos, showed the Liberals had a two per cent lead over the Conservatives, the first time the pollster has shown the party ahead of the Official Opposition in years.

Recent by-elections held while Trudeau remained leader saw the Liberals lose long-time red ridings, including Toronto—St. Paul and Lasalle—Émard—Verdun.

© 2025 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

