Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

2 men charged in shooting death of teen in Toronto

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted March 1, 2025 3:43 pm
1 min read
A Toronto police officer's uniform is seen during a press conference in Toronto on Tuesday, Jan. 21, 2025. View image in full screen
A Toronto police officer's uniform is seen during a press conference in Toronto on Tuesday, Jan. 21, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Cole Burston
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Toronto police say two men have been charged with second-degree murder in the death of a 16-year-old boy in the city’s west end early last month.

Police say they responded to a report of a shooting in the area of The East Mall and Rathburn Road the evening of Feb. 4.

They say when officers arrived, they found two male victims and both were taken to hospital.

Click to play video: '16-year-old shot and killed in Etobicoke apartment complex'
16-year-old shot and killed in Etobicoke apartment complex
Trending Now

Police say one of the alleged victims, a 16-year-old boy, died from his injuries while the other sustained serious injuries.

Story continues below advertisement

They say two men, ages 18 and 20, are each facing multiple charges, including second-degree murder and attempted murder.

Police say the accused were scheduled to appear in court Saturday.

© 2025 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices