Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Economy

Lethbridge business leaders, politicians react to 2025 Alberta budget

By Justin Sibbet Global News
Posted February 28, 2025 8:12 pm
WATCH: From health care to education, Lethbridge's mayor and business leaders are looking into the effects the 2025 provincial budget will have on the city. Justin Sibbet reports.
The 2025 Alberta budget promises millions of dollars to be spent in Lethbridge, but there are also concerns regarding the deficit.

“I hope there’s some move to sort of shrink down and address that in real terms in the near future. But, certainly recognize the uncertainty that Trump and potential tariffs are playing,” said Trevor Lewington, CEO of Economic Development Lethbridge.

“It’s a bit of a challenge to plan the province’s books when there are so many question marks.”

However, Lewington and Lethbridge mayor Blaine Hyggen say there are plenty of positives.

These include funding for infrastructure, twinning Highway 3, adding more dollars to the University of Lethbridge’s incoming Rural Medical Teaching School and more.

“I was really excited to see the increase in funding for the medical training facility at the university, to be quite honest,” said Hyggen.

As explained in the video above, there is still time required to fully understand the impact of the budget.

© 2025 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

