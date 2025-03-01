Blades Bio February 2025: Morgan Tastad

Morgan Tastad’s first experience lacing up the skates at SaskTel Centre as part of his junior career came in the 2023 WHL playoffs as a young call-up from the Saskatoon U18 AAA Contacts.

However, that wasn’t his first experience with the Saskatoon Blades organization as he once upon a time skated with the Blades’ former ‘Rink of Dreams’ program.

“We would play against the senior team, us younger kids,” said Tastad. “That was kind of my first time doing something out of SaskTel [Centre] and playing with the Blades a little bit at practice. I was just home a couple of days ago looking at some pictures in my room, there was one of me skating in SaskTel Centre.”

Tastad has become a key member of Saskatoon’s youthful blueline, graduating to top-four minutes in his second full season in the WHL.

After serving as a bottom-pair option during the Blades run to Game 7 of the Eastern Conference Final last season, Tastad has taken over some of the responsibility left by former alternate captain Tanner Molendyk after he was dealt to the Medicine Hat Tigers ahead of the trade deadline.

Paired with overager Grayden Siepmann, Tastad has put up seven points in 52 games marking career-highs in both categories.

“It’s a big difference,” said Tastad. “We had a lot of good guys last year, so it was harder to get in there and stay in the lineup. This year we got a lot of good, young guys which it’s also hard to stay in the lineup. It pushes me to stay in the top there and play good every night.”

Recently turning 19 years old, the Loreburn product has also taken a step to become a presence within the community for Saskatoon as part of school visits, youth practices and serving as team ambassador for the non-profit organization ‘Hockey Gives Blood.’

“I was pretty good friends with Charlie Wright last year,” said Tastad. “Since he’s gone, our team needed an ambassador so he suggested me to the people. They reached out to me this summer and I was pretty interested in doing something like that, just helping out where I can.”

Already with 15 games of playoff experience under his belt, Tastad is aiming to help the Blades get back to the post-season over their final dozen regular season games.

Not only looking to punch their ticket to the playoffs, but chase down the Prince Albert Raiders for the East Division crown with only four points separating the rival clubs.

“It’s a big 12 games here that we got coming up and they’re all going to go by pretty quick,” said Tastad. “We got to show up every night and try to get two points when we can.”

The Blades will hit the road for Moose Jaw on Saturday night for a tilt with the Warriors, before returning home to SaskTel Centre on Sunday at 4:00 p.m. to battle the Edmonton Oil Kings.