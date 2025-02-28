Menu

Crime

Yet another Metro Vancouver overpass strike, this time on North Shore

By Simon Little Global News
Posted February 28, 2025 4:58 pm
A commercial vehicle carrying a grader that struck an overpass in North Vancouver on Friday, Feb. 25, 2025. View image in full screen
A commercial vehicle carrying a grader that struck an overpass in North Vancouver on Friday, Feb. 25, 2025. Global News
Police and transportation officials are investigating another Metro Vancouver overpass strike, this time on the North Shore.

The B.C. Highway Patrol said a flat-deck tractor-trailer carrying a grader struck the Main Street overpass on Highway 1 in North Vancouver shortly before 9:30 a.m.

Police said the overpass appeared to have suffered “superficial” damage. The grader’s cab was also damaged.

The Ministry of Transportation said it had deployed a team to assess damage to the overpass, but that there was no impact to traffic.

The highway patrol and Commercial Vehicle Safety and Enforcement Branch are investigating the collision.

Police say to expect some delays in the area.

