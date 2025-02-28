Yet another Metro Vancouver overpass strike, this time on North Shore

See more sharing options

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

Police and transportation officials are investigating another Metro Vancouver overpass strike, this time on the North Shore.

The B.C. Highway Patrol said a flat-deck tractor-trailer carrying a grader struck the Main Street overpass on Highway 1 in North Vancouver shortly before 9:30 a.m.

Police said the overpass appeared to have suffered “superficial” damage. The grader’s cab was also damaged.

Story continues below advertisement

The Ministry of Transportation said it had deployed a team to assess damage to the overpass, but that there was no impact to traffic.

Get daily National news Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day. Sign up for daily National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

The highway patrol and Commercial Vehicle Safety and Enforcement Branch are investigating the collision.

Police say to expect some delays in the area.