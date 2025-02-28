Menu

Crime

Family, friends of Calgary woman killed by husband issue warning to other women

By Ken MacGillivray & Meghan Cobb Global News
Posted February 28, 2025 7:57 pm
Lisa Mitchell’s friends speak out as man convicted of her death engages online
WATCH: Friends and family of Lisa Mitchell are speaking out after learning the man responsible for her death is active on dating apps and posting what they feel is disturbing content following his release from prison. Meghan Cobb reports.
Family and friends of a Calgary woman who was killed by her husband and whose body was entombed in the basement of their home are issuing a warning to other women.

They are concerned about what he is posting on social media and they say he is active on dating sites.

An image from a video Allan Shyback posted on his Ticktoc account. View image in full screen
An image from a video Allan Shyback posted on his Tiktok account following his release from prison. Global News

Allan Shyback was sentenced to seven years in prison for manslaughter and causing an indignity to a body in the 2012 death of his common-law wife 31-year-old Lisa Mitchell, after her body was discovered stuffed into a Rubbermaid container and encased in concrete in the basement of their home.

He was released from prison in 2022.

Allan Shyback was convicted of manslaughter and indignity to a human body after he killed his wife, Lisa Mitchell in 2012 and buried her body in concrete in the basement of their Calgary home. View image in full screen
Allan Shyback was convicted of manslaughter and indignity to a human body after he killed his wife, Lisa Mitchell in 2012 and buried her body in concrete in the basement of their Calgary home. Global News

In a recent media post, the Women on Wings Society, a non-profit agency that advocates for victims of family violence, issued a warning to women adding that Shyback has been posting on dating sites and other social media sites like TikTok.

Click to play video: 'Day parole granted for man convicted of strangling wife, encasing body in concrete'
Day parole granted for man convicted of strangling wife, encasing body in concrete

The founder of the society, Maj Osman, said, “It’s our moral responsibility to make sure that these women that are on dating sites, to make them aware that there is someone like that out there online, that that they need to be really cautious of who they are talking to.”

Friends and family of Lisa Mitchell say other women need to know that her husband, who was convicted of manslaughter in her death, is now out of prison and posting on online dating sites. View image in full screen
Friends and family of Lisa Mitchell say other women need to know that her husband, who was convicted of manslaughter in her death, is now out of prison and posting on online dating sites. Global News

Andrea Odor, who was one of Mitchell’s best friends, said, “Everybody deserves to know what they’re getting into in any kind of relationship — don’t just watch all the happiness that people put on TikTok and post on Instagram.”

Police found Lisa Mitchell's body stuffed into a rubbermaid container and encased in concrete in the basement of their Calgary home. View image in full screen
Police found Lisa Mitchell’s body stuffed into a rubbermaid container and encased in concrete in the basement of their Calgary home. Global News

The victim’s mother, Peggy Mitchell, said, “I am glad that someone put the warning out — I think anybody should put a warning out on anyone that’s been incarcerated or been charged with the physical harm or death for anything.”

However, the lawyer who represented Shyback during his trial, Balfour Der, told Global News, that’s not how our justice system works.

“Mr. Shyback has served his sentence — he’s entitled to date people if he wants, he’s free to do whatever.  So these people who are lambasting him on social media are completely wrong,” said Der, who adds, “Mr. Shyback is entitled to a life. He was charged with the crime. He did his time, and that’s the end of it.”

Global News has attempted to contact Shyback for comment, but so far has not received a response.

Click to play video: 'Allan Shyback sentenced to 7 years in death of Lisa Mitchell'
Allan Shyback sentenced to 7 years in death of Lisa Mitchell
