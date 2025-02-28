Winnipeg man injured in ‘humungous’ Hawaii explosion showing signs of improvement

Send this page to someone via email

A Winnipeg man is showing signs of improvement after suffering horrific injuries in an explosion in Hawaii.

Darren Stevenson remains in hospital following a blast in a communal barbecue area at a resort last week.

Police in Maui have said seven people were injured, with three in critical condition, and the blast seems to have involved liquefied petroleum gas that supplies the barbecues.

Stevenson’s friend, Randy Van de Mosselaer, says Stevenson suffered severe burns and complex bone fractures to his head, chest, and lower body.

He says Stevenson is improving and becoming more responsive but still has a long road ahead.

View image in full screen Winnipeg man Darren Stevenson is recovering in a Hawaiian hospital after surviving an explosion while on vacation. Randy Van de Mosselaer

Van de Mosselaer has set up a Gofundme page to help pay for health and housing costs, and it has already raised more than $35,000.

Stevenson is expected to be transported home once he is stable enough.

“The response has just been overwhelming. Every time I look for an update, it just keeps growing,” Van de Mosselaer said Friday.

The explosion occurred while Stevenson, 59, and others were preparing food in an area where several industrial-sized barbecues are set up.

“It was probably eight industrial barbecues in a half-square area and the impact of the blow was just humungous,” Van de Mosselaer said.

“He’s nowhere near out of the woods yet, but he’s becoming more and more responsive. He’s understanding everything that’s happened.”