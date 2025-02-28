Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

‘Again?’: Ontario woman wins two major lottery prizes in less than a year

By Prisha Dev Global News
Posted February 28, 2025 1:17 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'What if you really do win the lottery?'
What if you really do win the lottery?
WATCH: What if you really do win the lottery? – Oct 19, 2018
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

An Ajax woman is defeating all odds after winning two major lottery prizes in less than a year — first with a $1 million Encore prize in April 2024, and now a $100,000 with the Instant Crossword Tripler.

Ann-Marie Jeremiah, a mother of three, has been playing the lotto for years, regularly buying Lotto 6/49, Lotto Max, and various instant games.

Jeremiah first struck luck on April 20, 2024, when she matched the Encore numbers on her ticket, claiming a staggering $1-million prize.

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.

Get breaking National news

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Now, just ten months later, she’s won again.

“It was just a regular day. I was scanning my ticket on the OLG app when I stumbled upon this big win,” Jeremiah said at the OLG Prize Centre in Toronto.

“When I saw the ‘Big Winner’ message on the screen, I was so surprised and thought to myself, ‘No way! How did I win this?'” she said.

Story continues below advertisement

After double checking the ticket details and confirming it was real, she shared the news with her husband.

Trending Now

“When I told my husband, he was shocked and could only say, ‘Again?’”

For now, she plans to save and invest her winnings.

Winning two major prizes in such a short span is rarely heard of.

“I feel beyond blessed,” Jeremiah beamed. “To have won twice is a surreal feeling. Now that’s something I can brag about.”

Jeremiah purchased her most recent winning ticket at the Kitchen Food Fair on Middle Cote Drive in Ajax.

© 2025 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices