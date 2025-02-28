‘Again?’: Ontario woman wins two major lottery prizes in less than a year

Send this page to someone via email

An Ajax woman is defeating all odds after winning two major lottery prizes in less than a year — first with a $1 million Encore prize in April 2024, and now a $100,000 with the Instant Crossword Tripler.

Ann-Marie Jeremiah, a mother of three, has been playing the lotto for years, regularly buying Lotto 6/49, Lotto Max, and various instant games.

Jeremiah first struck luck on April 20, 2024, when she matched the Encore numbers on her ticket, claiming a staggering $1-million prize.

Now, just ten months later, she’s won again.

“It was just a regular day. I was scanning my ticket on the OLG app when I stumbled upon this big win,” Jeremiah said at the OLG Prize Centre in Toronto.

“When I saw the ‘Big Winner’ message on the screen, I was so surprised and thought to myself, ‘No way! How did I win this?'” she said.

After double checking the ticket details and confirming it was real, she shared the news with her husband.

“When I told my husband, he was shocked and could only say, ‘Again?’”

For now, she plans to save and invest her winnings.

Winning two major prizes in such a short span is rarely heard of.

“I feel beyond blessed,” Jeremiah beamed. “To have won twice is a surreal feeling. Now that’s something I can brag about.”

Jeremiah purchased her most recent winning ticket at the Kitchen Food Fair on Middle Cote Drive in Ajax.