Metro Vancouver Board to discuss motion to slash its meeting fees

Metro Vancouver Board members are set to discuss a motion on slashing meeting fees.

The motion by Port Coquitlam Mayor Brad West also includes eliminating the double pay bonus for meetings that go over four hours and puts a cap on what directors can get paid on a per-meeting basis.

The board is already facing a roughly $4-billion cost overrun on the North Shore Wastewater Treatment Plant and criticism over spending on staff travel and catered networking events.

West said putting a stop to the creeping costs of meetings is a good start to cutting costs.

“It also allows for what I think is probably an even better approach, which is to move away from the per-meeting fee model of remuneration altogether,” West said.

“I think that that model is flawed. It leads to, I think, an increase in meetings that are unnecessary.”

West’s motion also seeks to slash at least half of Metro Vancouver’s committees to cut down on spending.

The meeting will also decide whether to cancel this year’s zero-waste conference, which is expected to cost taxpayers $360,000, not including staff hours.