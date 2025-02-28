Menu

Politics

Metro Vancouver Board to discuss motion to slash its meeting fees

By Amy Judd Global News
Posted February 28, 2025 11:57 am
1 min read
Port Coquitlam Mayor Brad West wants to put limits on how much Metro Vancouver board members get paid for serving on different regional boards. We speak to him ahead of his motion to the Metro Vancouver Regional District.
Metro Vancouver Board members are set to discuss a motion on slashing meeting fees.

The motion by Port Coquitlam Mayor Brad West also includes eliminating the double pay bonus for meetings that go over four hours and puts a cap on what directors can get paid on a per-meeting basis.

The board is already facing a roughly $4-billion cost overrun on the North Shore Wastewater Treatment Plant and criticism over spending on staff travel and catered networking events.

West said putting a stop to the creeping costs of meetings is a good start to cutting costs.

“It also allows for what I think is probably an even better approach, which is to move away from the per-meeting fee model of remuneration altogether,” West said.

“I think that that model is flawed. It leads to, I think, an increase in meetings that are unnecessary.”

West’s motion also seeks to slash at least half of Metro Vancouver’s committees to cut down on spending.

The meeting will also decide whether to cancel this year’s zero-waste conference, which is expected to cost taxpayers $360,000, not including staff hours.

© 2025 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

