WhatsApp and Meta outages are hitting thousands of users

Send this page to someone via email

Thousands of people reported having issues with WhatsApp on Friday morning, with a few hundred also experiencing problems with Facebook and Messenger.

More than 10,000 people in the U.S. and almost 3,500 people in Canada reported WhatsApp outages at about 11 a.m. Eastern, according to DownDetector.

There were also more than 200 people in Canada having problems with Messenger, while slightly more than 150 people in the U.S. said Facebook was down and more than 630 reporting the same for Messenger.

Get breaking National news For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen. Sign up for breaking National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

Few Canadians reported issues on Facebook with slightly more than 50 reports, though it appeared to be resolved in Canada with just three reports by 11:30 a.m.

It’s the second outage for Facebook this week, as several U.S. users reported an outage on Wednesday with thousands saying they received an error message when attempting to log in, according to Fox News affiliate Fox 7 Austin.

Story continues below advertisement

DownDetector also saw almost 400 reports of issues after 11 p.m. Eastern in the U.S. on Thursday.

Meta has not put out a statement on its various social media channels as of 11:30 a.m., though Global News has contacted the company about the outages.