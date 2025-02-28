Menu

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Canada

WhatsApp and Meta outages are hitting thousands of users

By Sean Previl Global News
Posted February 28, 2025 11:57 am
1 min read
BERLIN, GERMANY - JANUARY 03: In this photo illustration the logo of WhatsApp can be seen next to a finger on a smartphone on January 03, 2025 in Berlin, Germany. View image in full screen
BERLIN, GERMANY - JANUARY 03: In this photo illustration the logo of WhatsApp can be seen next to a finger on a smartphone on January 03, 2025 in Berlin, Germany. Photo Illustration by Thomas Trutschel/Photothek via Getty Images
Thousands of people reported having issues with WhatsApp on Friday morning, with a few hundred also experiencing problems with Facebook and Messenger.

More than 10,000 people in the U.S. and almost 3,500 people in Canada reported WhatsApp outages at about 11 a.m. Eastern, according to DownDetector.

There were also more than 200 people in Canada having problems with Messenger, while slightly more than 150 people in the U.S. said Facebook was down and more than 630 reporting the same for Messenger.

Few Canadians reported issues on Facebook with slightly more than 50 reports, though it appeared to be resolved in Canada with just three reports by 11:30 a.m.

It’s the second outage for Facebook this week, as several U.S. users reported an outage on Wednesday with thousands saying they received an error message when attempting to log in, according to Fox News affiliate Fox 7 Austin.

DownDetector also saw almost 400 reports of issues after 11 p.m. Eastern in the U.S. on Thursday.

Meta has not put out a statement on its various social media channels as of 11:30 a.m., though Global News has contacted the company about the outages.

© 2025 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

