Calgary police seeking dashcam and CCTV footage in pedestrian collision

Calgary police are making a public plea for any dashcam or CCTV video of a pedestrian collision in the community of Millrise on Wednesday that injured a nine-year-old boy.

The crash happened around 4 p.m. at an intersection outside Our Lady of Peace school, located at 14826 Millrise Hill S.W.

Police say the boy was in a marked crosswalk when he was struck by a black 2014 Hyundai Santa Fe travelling eastbound along Millrise Hill S.W.

View image in full screen Investigators say a nine-year-old boy suffered serious injuries after he was struck by a vehicle in a marked crosswalk near Our Lady of Peace school. Global News

The boy was transported to hospital with serious, non-life-threatening injuries.

Police say the driver of the vehicle was a woman in her 40s. She remained on scene and did not sustain any injuries.

Alcohol, distraction and excessive speed are not considered to be factors.

View image in full screen Calgary police are asking anyone who has video or CCTV video of the crash to give them a call. Global News

Investigators are asking anyone who may have dashcam footage or CCTV from the area at the time of the incident to contact police at 403-266-1234.

Tips can also be submitted anonymously by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) — online at www.calgarycrimestoppers.org or by downloading the Crime Stoppers app P3 Tips from the app store.