Entertainment

Tate McRae Talks New Album, So Close to What?, World Tour, and Her Exciting Return to Canada

By Catherine Ferguson Global News
Posted February 28, 2025 10:44 am
1 min read
Tate McRae talks Canadian roots, ‘So Close to What’ and upcoming arena tour
In this Canadian Music Moment with Mr. D from @NIGHT, Tate McRae opens up about her highly anticipated new album So Close to What?, her upcoming world tour, and the nostalgic vibes of performing in arenas. The Canadian singer is excited to take her show across Canada, with a wider reach than ever before, hitting more cities than ever. The Calgary native won’t make it back to her home province this time, but we hope to see her soon.

Tate McRae shares her passion for working with top collaborators like Ryan Tedder (American singer-songwriter) and Julia Michaels (American singer-songwriter), who co-wrote and produced “Revolving Door” as well as her latest hit “Sports Cars,” which features a nostalgic 2000s vibe.

Looking ahead, she’s excited to experience the electricity of performing live and taking in every moment of her well-deserved success. Watch for her to hit Canada this August.

 

