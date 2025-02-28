ANALYSIS: Jets’ winning streak is over. Why is that a good thing?

We all know that NHL players want to win every night. That’s just in their DNA. For the first time since Jan. 20, the Winnipeg Jets lost a game Thursday. And that’s a good thing. You heard me, a good thing.

You see, now that the 11-game winning streak is over, Scott Arniel has every reason to remind his crew that some things need to change. The consistency that has been this team’s calling card has to return.

Story continues below advertisement

The attention to detail that put this team at the top of the NHL table needs to be a bit more in focus. It’s amazing to think, but this team, even after 11 straight victories, can play better. All you have to do is look at these four games the Jets have played since the break: two last-minute goals, allowing the team dramatic overtime wins against St. Louis and San Jose, and a lackluster win in Ottawa were great reminders to everyone that all was not perfect.

Get breaking National news For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen. Sign up for breaking National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

But, after winning those games, what was the problem? No need for change or urgency or attention to detail to change. The 2-1 loss to the Nashville Predators on Thursday allows for a not-so-gentle reminder that as good as they are, the Jets still have some areas in need of improvement. The penalty kill can be better, certainly faceoffs can be better, and I can only imagine that the coaches have a long list of gripes to address.

Story continues below advertisement

And let me remind you of last year, and a regulation season that ended with eight victories, including a rout of the Avalanche in Denver, that resulted in, as you well remember, a playoff series loss in five games to those very same Avs.

Now, three games in four nights didn’t help, but this style of schedule isn’t going away. The team is certainly used to it by now. But by losing to Nashville, the team can justifiably refocus on what has them the league’s best. Better now than in April.

Yes, you always learn more from your mistakes, and from losing. And you have to fully expect that these Jets will learn enough to start another long winning streak.