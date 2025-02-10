Menu

Sports

ANALYSIS: Despite elite season, Jets embrace underdog role

By Kelly Moore Global News
Posted February 10, 2025 10:37 am
2 min read
Winnipeg Jets defenceman Josh Morrissey (44) celebrates after his goal during the third period of an NHL hockey game against the Buffalo Sabres on March 3, 2024, in Buffalo, N.Y. Defencemen swept the latest NHL player of the week awards, with Nashville's Roman Josi, Florida's Brandon Montour and Winnipeg's Morrissey earning honours. View image in full screen
Winnipeg Jets defenceman Josh Morrissey (44) celebrates after his goal during the third period of an NHL hockey game against the Buffalo Sabres on March 3, 2024, in Buffalo, N.Y. Defencemen swept the latest NHL player of the week awards, with Nashville's Roman Josi, Florida's Brandon Montour and Winnipeg's Morrissey earning honours. THE CANADIAN PRESS
ANALYSIS: Despite elite season, Jets embrace underdog role - image View image in full screen

There is nothing to debate about the Winnipeg Jets having clearly established themselves as an elite team going into the two-week break for the 4 Nations Face-Off.

But the Jets still appear to be regarded as a “second tier choice” when the discussion turns to which teams are considered Stanley Cup contenders for 2025.

Check every gambling website, listen to the experts, and the Edmonton Oilers, Carolina Hurricanes, Dallas Stars and Florida Panthers are usually regarded as the top four choices to win it all come late June.

Despite Winnipeg’s league-best 39 wins, the number one ranked power play, the highest producing offence on a goals per game basis, the stingiest defence on goals against per game basis, the best goals for and against differential, the second best 5-on-5 differential — and there are many more categories where this team has excelled — you have to go about eight or nine teams deep before you find the Jets on pretty much every tote board.

And I know that sticks in the craw of the players.

“Being in Winnipeg here and I think being underdogs around the league, we’re not really too concerned about what anyone’s saying about us, good or bad,” Jets (and Team Canada) defenceman Josh Morrissey told 680 CJOB ahead of Friday night’s 4-3 win over the Islanders.

“I do feel though, as guys who have been here for a long time, guys that have been here one or two years, we definitely feel the pride in being here. And that chip on the shoulder that we don’t get the same respect around the league — all the various areas that Winnipeggers and Manitobans don’t get that respect.”

It was a pretty strong statement, to say the least.

But from a pure hockey perspective, despite all they’ve accomplished this season, the Winnipeg Jets have something to prove as a result of their failures of recent playoffs past.

They can’t do anything about that until April. But what they can do, when the schedule resumes in a dozen days, is continue to add to the impressive portfolio they’ve built over 56 games.

And keep that chip Morrissey referenced right where it is.

 

© 2025 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

