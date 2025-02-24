Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - CJOB

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Sports

ANALYSIS: With trade deadline looming, what’s Jets GM’s move?

By Kelly Moore CJOB
Posted February 24, 2025 8:35 am
2 min read
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky
ANALYSIS: With trade deadline looming, what’s Jets GM’s move? - image View image in full screen

The Winnipeg Jets will look to extend a franchise-record winning streak when they host San Jose on Monday night.

But will the Jets’ continued success have an effect on GM Kevin Cheveldayoff’s strategy, with the trading deadline now just a week and a half away?

There are two colliding theories at play here for the Jets’ general manager and his trusted inner circle of advisors: If it ain’t broke, leave the repair kit in the garage, and if a deep playoff run is the goal, you can never have enough depth.

Story continues below advertisement

Even without Connor Hellebuyck and Josh Morrissey Saturday night in St. Louis, Winnipeg found a way, again, to pull what looked like a certain defeat out of the fire in that 4-3 come-from-behind shootout win over the Blues for the 2.0 franchise’s record ninth straight win.

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.

Get daily National news

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Both stars will be back in the lineup Monday night for a shot at a 10th consecutive victory against an opponent playing on back-to-back nights. And you might remember what happened earlier this season when the Sharks rolled into town after having played the night before. Does 8-3 sound familiar?

Trending Now

Cheveldayoff did conduct some business over the weekend that saw Vlad Namestnikov join a rather exclusive club of Winnipeg Jets who have signed a contract extension in-season. Last year it was Nino Niederreiter. You could argue those two are among Chevy’s best acquisitions near or at the trading deadline.

Story continues below advertisement

So when the clock strikes 2 p.m. central time on March 7, do the Jets need to take a run at one of the remaining names on the big board? Or would a “sneaky smart” move or two — along the lines of a Niederreiter and Namestnikov — to bolster an already deep team make more sense?

That brings us to yet another theory, that the players don’t decide when it comes to trades.

But if Winnipeg keeps winning, perhaps the guys in that Jets dressing room will impact how the process eventually plays out.

Click to play video: 'Lowry accepts cheque on behalf of Toba Centre for Children and Youth'
Lowry accepts cheque on behalf of Toba Centre for Children and Youth
© 2025 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices