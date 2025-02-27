Win streak ends at 11 games as Winnipeg Jets fall in Nashville

Send this page to someone via email

Good thing there are no back-to-backs in the Stanley Cup Playoffs.

The Winnipeg Jets are now 1-5 in the second leg of back-to-backs after falling to the Predators 2-1 Thursday night in Nashville, ending their franchise-record win streak at 11 games.

The home team drew first blood at the 4:26 mark of the first period. Off a faceoff win in the Winnipeg end, Gustav Nyquist slid a short pass to Filip Forsberg and he ripped it high past an unsuspecting Eric Comrie.

Winnipeg drew even with just over 11 minutes gone in the period. The Jets’ fourth line forced a turnover with a strong forecheck before Rasmus Kupari got the puck back to the point. Neal Pionk one-timed the pass and his shot eluded Juuse Saros to tie the game with his ninth of the season.

Nashville would regain the lead on the power play at the 15:29 mark of the period. With Alex Iafallo in the penalty box, Adam Lowry was carrying the puck behind his net when he had it knocked off his stick by Luke Evangelista, who then got it in front to Justin Barron. He slid the puck over to a wide-open Tommy Novak for a tap-in to make it 2-1.

Despite Winnipeg out-attempting Nashville 24-16 in the first, the Preds actually outshot the Jets 14-6 as Winnipeg struggled to actually get the puck through to the net.

Neither team found the back of the net in the second period though Winnipeg, for the second straight game, had a lengthy 5-on-3 that they could not capitalize on.

Colton Sissons took an interference penalty at the 15:11 mark and six seconds later, Nick Blankenburg sent the puck out of play to give the Jets a two-man advantage for 1:54. The Jets got three shots on goal during that time and hit the post as teams got back to even strength but Nashville maintained their lead going to the third period despite being outshot 14-6 in the second.

Comrie did his best to keep the Jets in the game in the third, making a couple of phenomenal saves on a Predators power play but Winnipeg couldn’t find the goals to reward his efforts.

The Jets pulled Comrie for an extra attacker just under two minutes remaining but could not muster the equalizer as the horn sounded on the game and their win streak.

Both goalies were fantastic with Comrie turning aside 28 shots in defeat while Saros got the win by making 23 saves, including just four in the third period.

Special teams proved to be an issue for the Jets who have now gone more than five games without scoring a power play goal.

Winnipeg will look to start a new win streak when they return home to host the Flyers Saturday night.