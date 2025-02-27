Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Money

Pembina Pipeline announces stake in Alberta power plant that could supply data centre

By Lauren Krugel The Canadian Press
Posted February 27, 2025 9:50 pm
2 min read
File photo of a facility within the Industrial Heartland region of Alberta, located northeast of Edmonton. View image in full screen
File photo of a facility within the Industrial Heartland region of Alberta, located northeast of Edmonton. Global News
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Pembina Pipeline Corp. announced it’s investing in a proposed Edmonton-area natural gas power plant that could supply a massive data centre complex, as it reported a dip in quarterly earnings and a boost in pipeline volumes.

It said Thursday it has entered into agreements for a 50 per cent stake in the Greenlight Electricity Limited Partnership, which aims to build an up to 1,800-megawatt power generation facility in Alberta’s Industrial Heartland. Its partner would be Kineticor Holdings LP, a subsidiary of pension manager OPTrust.

The Greenlight Electricity Centre could include carbon capture, and it has enough land to accommodate a data centre complex with the same energy use as the plant’s output.

“We are excited to be partnering with Kineticor and for the opportunity to further extend our value chain to provide power to a promising new Alberta-based data centre industry,” said Stu Taylor, Pembina’s senior vice president and corporate development officer.

Story continues below advertisement
Click to play video: 'Alberta announces $2.8M toward plant to turn waste into electricity'
Alberta announces $2.8M toward plant to turn waste into electricity

Kineticor said the centre would be on land already zoned for industrial use.

Get expert insights, Q&A on markets, housing, inflation, and personal finance information delivered to you every Saturday.

Get weekly money news

Get expert insights, Q&A on markets, housing, inflation, and personal finance information delivered to you every Saturday.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

“Alberta’s Industrial Heartland is one of the best locations in the province to facilitate a project of this magnitude given the large land base, robust grid infrastructure, and potential for decarbonization solutions over time,” said Kineticor CEO Andrew Plaunt.

“By partnering with Pembina, we can leverage and combine our individual strengths and experience in major infrastructure projects to bring all the pieces together to develop a world-class facility.”

Click to play video: 'Industry, government optimistic about Alberta’s Industrial Heartland future'
Industry, government optimistic about Alberta’s Industrial Heartland future
Trending Now

Alberta’s technology minister has said the province hopes to see $100 billion worth of artificial intelligence data centres under construction in the next five years. The massive operations require an immense amount of electricity to run and cool off computer servers.

Story continues below advertisement

Also Thursday, Pembina said it earned $572 million in its fourth quarter, down from $698 million a year earlier.

The Calgary-based company says revenues for the quarter ended Dec. 31 were $2.15 billion, up from $1.84 billion during the same quarter in 2023. Earnings per diluted common share were 92 cents, down from $1.21 a year earlier.

Pembina’s earnings and revenues for the full financial year rose from 2023. Pipeline volumes rose during the quarter and the full financial year.

Click to play video: 'Major petrochemical investment announced in Alberta'
Major petrochemical investment announced in Alberta
© 2025 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices