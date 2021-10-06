Menu

Global News Hour at 6 Edmonton
October 6 2021 7:26pm
01:40

Major petrochemical investment announced in Alberta

Dow Chemical Company says it plans to more than triple the size of its existing plant in Alberta’s industrial heartland and make it produce net-zero carbon emissions. Tom Vernon has the details.

