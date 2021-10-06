Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Economy

Dow to build ‘net-zero’ petrochemicals facility in Fort Saskatchewan

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted October 6, 2021 5:07 pm
Dow Inc. says it has plans to expand and decarbonize its petrochemicals site at Fort Saskatchewan, Alta. View image in full screen
Dow Inc. says it has plans to expand and decarbonize its petrochemicals site at Fort Saskatchewan, Alta. Global News

Dow Inc. says it has plans to expand and decarbonize its petrochemicals site at Fort Saskatchewan, Alta.

The U.S.-based chemical company says it will build a net-zero carbon emissions ethylene and derivatives complex at the site. It says it will be the first facility of its kind in the world.

Read more: Canada has upped its emissions reductions target. How do we achieve it?

Dow says the project would more than triple Dow’s ethylene and polyethylene capacity from the Fort Saskatchewan site. It will also retrofit the site’s existing assets to net-zero carbon emissions.

Click to play video: 'Alberta initiative aimed at advancing net-zero energy technology' Alberta initiative aimed at advancing net-zero energy technology
Alberta initiative aimed at advancing net-zero energy technology – Jun 23, 2021

The new facility will convert cracker off-gas into hydrogen as a clean fuel for use in petrochemical production. Carbon dioxide will be captured on-site to be transported and stored by adjacent third-party infrastructure.

Story continues below advertisement

Read more: What do Canada’s net-zero targets mean for Albertans?

The company has not disclosed a total investment figure for the project, which is dependent on obtaining board and regulatory approvals.

Dow’s existing Fort Saskatchewan site employs approximately 1,200 people. The company says the new facility could be fully operational by 2030.

© 2021 The Canadian Press
Fort Saskatchewan tagDOW tagnet zero tagpolyethylene tagethylene tagAlberta petrochemicals facility tagDow chemicals tagDow Fort Saskatchewan site tagDow Inc. tagFort Saskatchewan Dow site tagnet-zero petrochemicals facility tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers