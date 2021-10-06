Dow to build ‘net-zero’ petrochemicals facility in Fort Saskatchewan

Send this page to someone via email

Dow Inc. says it has plans to expand and decarbonize its petrochemicals site at Fort Saskatchewan, Alta.

The U.S.-based chemical company says it will build a net-zero carbon emissions ethylene and derivatives complex at the site. It says it will be the first facility of its kind in the world.

Dow says the project would more than triple Dow’s ethylene and polyethylene capacity from the Fort Saskatchewan site. It will also retrofit the site’s existing assets to net-zero carbon emissions.

4:29 Alberta initiative aimed at advancing net-zero energy technology Alberta initiative aimed at advancing net-zero energy technology – Jun 23, 2021

The new facility will convert cracker off-gas into hydrogen as a clean fuel for use in petrochemical production. Carbon dioxide will be captured on-site to be transported and stored by adjacent third-party infrastructure.

Story continues below advertisement

The company has not disclosed a total investment figure for the project, which is dependent on obtaining board and regulatory approvals.

Dow’s existing Fort Saskatchewan site employs approximately 1,200 people. The company says the new facility could be fully operational by 2030.