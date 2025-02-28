Fredericton pub goes ‘cash only’ for Canadian businesses amid U.S. tariff threats

Send this page to someone via email

Don’t let the Irish name and decor fool you. O’Hickey’s Irish Pub in Fredericton is taking a stand for small Canadian businesses.

Owner Jason Cooling says the establishment has been going “cash only” since Wednesday, and will continue through the weekend, with U.S. tariff threats looming once again.

The point is to generate business outside the surcharges of debit and credit machines, which are mostly American-owned.

“It’s a statement, sure. If we can start a small city revolution in regard to fees that are charged from outside companies — American companies — then so be it,” he said.

The move is also to show solidarity with local business, products and the Canadian dollar. He might even make the change permanent.

“We want to do this right up until Monday, just to see how the people felt about it, how they felt about supporting local business, how they felt about using cash as opposed to card, and we’ll just see how it works out,” he said.

