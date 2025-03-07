The Ongoing History of New Music, episode 1044: The Top 100 Moments in Rock in the 21st Century So Far (30-21)

How many times have you been told to live in the moment? It usually comes with statements like “the past can’t be changed, the future is unknown, so all you can do is experience the present to the fullest extent of your being.”
In other words, be more like a dog. I’m always watching my bull terriers go about their day. They don’t worry about the past and have little concept of the future. It’s all about eating, sleeping, doing their business outside, playing, and demanding affection. When they engage in any of those things, they are all-in.
A lovely idea, but humans don’t work that way—although smartphones and tablets might be changing that. Heaven forbid that we get lost in our thoughts—or worse, get bored—standing in line at the checkout. Let’s avoid those awkward moments with ourselves and not have to be in that moment.
But maybe whipping out the phone at every available second is a defense mechanism. We live in a world with so much change that we need constant distraction from how quickly things move. Doomscrolling isn’t healthy, but it is a way to say “stop the world, I want to get off” for a few minutes.
But reality is that time is a linear thing that goes only in one direction and if you don’t live in the moment at least sometimes, you’ll miss everything that’s happening, that has happened, and that will happen.
Get breaking National news
That’s the purpose behind this ten-part series. It’s a recap of the 100 most important things that have happened in rock this millennium so far. We’re up to chapter eight. How many of these items have you missed or forgotten about because you haven’t been living the moment?
Songs heard on this show:
- Oasis, Acquiesce
- Tim Hawkins, YouTube
- Sparks, iPhone
- Red Hot Chili Peppers, Californication (Live)
- Radiohead, Bodysnatchers
- The Ramones, Blitzkrieg Bop
- The Clash, London calling
- The Beatles, Tomorrow Never Knows
- U2, I Will Follow (Live on the 360 Tour)
Eric Wilhite has the playlist.
The Ongoing History Music can be heard on these stations. Don’t forget that there’s a podcast version, too, in case you miss any episodes. Get them for free wherever you get your podcasts.
- 102.1 The Edge/Toronto – Sunday night at 7pm
- Q107/Toronto – Sunday night at 9pm
- Live 88-5/Ottawa – Saturdays at 9am and Sundays at 6pm.
- 107.5 Dave-FM/Kitchener – Sunday nights at 11pm
- FM96/London – Sunday nights at 8pm
- Power 97/Winnipeg – Sunday nights at 10am and 10pm
- 107-3 The Edge/Calgary – Sundays at 10am and 10pm
- Sonic 102.9/Edmonton – Sunday at 8am and 8pm
- The Zone/Victoria – Sunday at 8am and 9pm
- The Fox/Vancouver – Sundays at 10anm and 10pm
- Surge 105/Halifax – Sunday at 7pm
- WAPS/WKTL The Summit/Arkon, Canton, Cleveland, Youngstown – Mon-Fri at 9pm
Don’t forget about my other podcast, Uncharted: Crime and Mayhem in the Music Industry. If you love true crime with your music, you’ll love this. Get Uncharted wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments