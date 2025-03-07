Menu

Entertainment

The Ongoing History of New Music, episode 1044: The Top 100 Moments in Rock in the 21st Century So Far (30-21)

By Alan Cross Corus Radio
Posted March 7, 2025 9:00 am
3 min read
How many times have you been told to live in the moment? It usually comes with statements like “the past can’t be changed, the future is unknown, so all you can do is experience the present to the fullest extent of your being.”

In other words, be more like a dog. I’m always watching my bull terriers go about their day. They don’t worry about the past and have little concept of the future. It’s all about eating, sleeping, doing their business outside, playing, and demanding affection. When they engage in any of those things, they are all-in.

A lovely idea, but humans don’t work that way—although smartphones and tablets might be changing that. Heaven forbid that we get lost in our thoughts—or worse, get bored—standing in line at the checkout. Let’s avoid those awkward moments with ourselves and not have to be in that moment.

But maybe whipping out the phone at every available second is a defense mechanism. We live in a world with so much change that we need constant distraction from how quickly things move. Doomscrolling isn’t healthy, but it is a way to say “stop the world, I want to get off” for a few minutes.

But reality is that time is a linear thing that goes only in one direction and if you don’t live in the moment at least sometimes, you’ll miss everything that’s happening, that has happened, and that will happen.

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.

Get breaking National news

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

That’s the purpose behind this ten-part series. It’s a recap of the 100 most important things that have happened in rock this millennium so far. We’re up to chapter eight. How many of these items have you missed or forgotten about because you haven’t been living the moment?

Songs heard on this show:

  • Oasis, Acquiesce
  • Tim Hawkins, YouTube
  • Sparks, iPhone
  • Red Hot Chili Peppers, Californication (Live)
  • Radiohead, Bodysnatchers
  • The Ramones, Blitzkrieg Bop
  • The Clash, London calling
  • The Beatles, Tomorrow Never Knows
  • U2, I Will Follow (Live on the 360 Tour)
Eric Wilhite has the playlist.

The Ongoing History Music can be heard on these stations. Don’t forget that there’s a podcast version, too, in case you miss any episodes. Get them for free wherever you get your podcasts.

Don’t forget about my other podcast, Uncharted: Crime and Mayhem in the Music Industry. If you love true crime with your music, you’ll love this. Get Uncharted wherever you get your podcasts.

© 2025 Corus Radio, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

