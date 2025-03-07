The Ongoing History of New Music, episode 1044: The Top 100 Moments in Rock in the 21st Century So Far (30-21)

How many times have you been told to live in the moment? It usually comes with statements like “the past can’t be changed, the future is unknown, so all you can do is experience the present to the fullest extent of your being.”

In other words, be more like a dog. I’m always watching my bull terriers go about their day. They don’t worry about the past and have little concept of the future. It’s all about eating, sleeping, doing their business outside, playing, and demanding affection. When they engage in any of those things, they are all-in.

A lovely idea, but humans don’t work that way—although smartphones and tablets might be changing that. Heaven forbid that we get lost in our thoughts—or worse, get bored—standing in line at the checkout. Let’s avoid those awkward moments with ourselves and not have to be in that moment.

But maybe whipping out the phone at every available second is a defense mechanism. We live in a world with so much change that we need constant distraction from how quickly things move. Doomscrolling isn’t healthy, but it is a way to say “stop the world, I want to get off” for a few minutes.

But reality is that time is a linear thing that goes only in one direction and if you don’t live in the moment at least sometimes, you’ll miss everything that’s happening, that has happened, and that will happen.

That’s the purpose behind this ten-part series. It’s a recap of the 100 most important things that have happened in rock this millennium so far. We’re up to chapter eight. How many of these items have you missed or forgotten about because you haven’t been living the moment?

