Trump says tariffs on Canada, Mexico still set for next week

U.S. President Donald Trump said Thursday that his threatened tariffs against Canada and Mexico are going ahead as per schedule and are set to hit both countries next week.

“The proposed TARIFFS scheduled to go into effect on MARCH FOURTH will, indeed, go into effect, as scheduled. China will likewise be charged an additional 10% Tariff on that date,” Trump posted on his social media platform Truth Social on Thursday morning.

Trump reiterated his claim that these tariffs were linked to the flow of fentanyl and migrants into the U.S. from both countries.

According to Canadian federal data, less than one per cent of the fentanyl entering the U.S. comes from Canada.

In his post, Trump referenced two separate sets of tariffs.

The first are the fentanyl-related 25 per cent tariffs on Canada and Mexico, which are set to hit on March 4. The second set of tariffs are reciprocal tariffs on all of America’s trading partners, which Trump said will go into effect on April 2.

The April 2 date for the second set of tariffs “will remain in full force and effect,” Trump said in his post.

U.S. Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick had said during a cabinet meeting on Wednesday that Canada and Mexico still have time to avoid the March 4 tariffs.

Trump has been threatening a broad-based tariff of 25 per cent on all goods from Canada and Mexico, two of America’s biggest trade partners.

These tariffs were originally scheduled to go into effect on Feb. 4.

However, after a phone call with Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum, Trump decided to pause the tariffs for a month. Trudeau and Sheinbaum announced their countries would be taking various actions on drug smuggling and migrants.

Trudeau said Canada would appoint a fentanyl czar, list cartels as terrorist organizations and increase border patrols to intercept migrants — all of which the government has announced since that 30-day pause was put in place.

Lutnick said, “At the end of that 30 days, they have to prove to the president that they’ve satisfied him to that regard. If they have, he’ll give them a pause or he won’t.”