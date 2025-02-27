Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Trump says tariffs on Canada, Mexico still set for next week

By Uday Rana Global News
Posted February 27, 2025 10:31 am
2 min read
Click to play video: 'Is it March 4 or April 2? Trump creates more confusion on tariff timeline'
Is it March 4 or April 2? Trump creates more confusion on tariff timeline
WATCH ABOVE: Is it March 4 or April 2? Trump creates more confusion on tariff timeline
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

U.S. President Donald Trump said Thursday that his threatened tariffs against Canada and Mexico are going ahead as per schedule and are set to hit both countries next week.

“The proposed TARIFFS scheduled to go into effect on MARCH FOURTH will, indeed, go into effect, as scheduled. China will likewise be charged an additional 10% Tariff on that date,” Trump posted on his social media platform Truth Social on Thursday morning.

Trump reiterated his claim that these tariffs were linked to the flow of fentanyl and migrants into the U.S. from both countries.

According to Canadian federal data, less than one per cent of the fentanyl entering the U.S. comes from Canada.

In his post, Trump referenced two separate sets of tariffs.

The first are the fentanyl-related 25 per cent tariffs on Canada and Mexico, which are set to hit on March 4. The second set of tariffs are reciprocal tariffs on all of America’s trading partners, which Trump said will go into effect on April 2.

Story continues below advertisement

He added that a second set of tariffs, the reciprocal tariffs on all of America’s trading partners who impose tariffs or a broad range of trade measures on the U.S. will also go ahead as per schedule.

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.

Get daily National news

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

The April 2 date for the second set of tariffs “will remain in full force and effect,” Trump said in his post.

Click to play video: 'Trump’s trade tariff confusion'
Trump’s trade tariff confusion

U.S. Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick had said during a cabinet meeting on Wednesday that Canada and Mexico still have time to avoid the March 4 tariffs.

Trump has been threatening a broad-based tariff of 25 per cent on all goods from Canada and Mexico, two of America’s biggest trade partners.

These tariffs were originally scheduled to go into effect on Feb. 4.

Story continues below advertisement

However, after a phone call with Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum, Trump decided to pause the tariffs for a month. Trudeau and Sheinbaum announced their countries would be taking various actions on drug smuggling and migrants.

Trudeau said Canada would appoint a fentanyl czar, list cartels as terrorist organizations and increase border patrols to intercept migrants — all of which the government has announced since that 30-day pause was put in place.

Lutnick said, “At the end of that 30 days, they have to prove to the president that they’ve satisfied him to that regard. If they have, he’ll give them a pause or he won’t.”

© 2025 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices