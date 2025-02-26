Menu

Canada

Trudeau to meet premiers as Trump tariff uncertainty continues

By Uday Rana Global News
Posted February 26, 2025 11:02 am
2 min read
Click to play video: 'How will Trump’s threatened tariffs affect Canadian jobs?'
How will Trump’s threatened tariffs affect Canadian jobs?
WATCH ABOVE: How will Trump’s threatened tariffs affect Canadian jobs?
Sweeping tariffs could hit Canada’s economy as early as next week, even as government leaders and labour groups meet to discuss further steps amid the uncertainty.

Trudeau’s itinerary for Wednesday said he “will host a virtual meeting with provincial and territorial premiers.”

The prime minister will also chair a meeting of the federal cabinet, though the Prime Minister’s Office did not say what time either of Trudeau’s meetings will take place.

U.S. President Donald Trump on Monday said tariffs were “on schedule” to arrive on March 4, although he did not clarify whether he meant the broad-based 25 per cent tariffs on Canada or the reciprocal tariffs he announced on all of America’s trade partners.

A White House official speaking on background told Global News on Wednesday that the March 4 tariff plans for Canada and Mexico could change through negotiations.

Story continues below advertisement

As of now though, those plans are still moving ahead, the official said.

Click to play video: '‘There won’t be a bounceback’: Macklem warns of long-lasting impact of Trump tariffs'
‘There won’t be a bounceback’: Macklem warns of long-lasting impact of Trump tariffs

Preparing for Trump’s tariffs remains top of mind for Canadian government leaders and businesses.

The Canadian Labour Congress (CLC) is hosting an emergency meeting Wednesday night to discuss the impact of U.S. tariffs on workers and communities.

The meeting will be held virtually at 8 p.m. eastern and will be attended by leaders from unions representing more than three million workers from all sectors across Canada.

A recent report by the Canadian Chamber of Commerce said around 2.3 million Canadians work in jobs tied directly to U.S. exports, while 1.4 million Americans work in jobs tied to Canadian exports.

Click to play video: 'Trump says tariffs on Canada are moving ‘rapidly’ and ‘on time’'
Trump says tariffs on Canada are moving ‘rapidly’ and ‘on time’

A representative from the CLC’s U.S. counterpart, the American Federation of Labor and Congress of Industrial Organizations, will also participate to speak about the challenges facing American workers.

Story continues below advertisement

Bea Bruske, president of the Canadian Labour Congress, said Canada has to prepare for the tariffs.

The CLC says Canada needs a “comprehensive, worker-first strategy” to protect jobs, industries and communities from economic disruption.

It says now is the time to diversify trade, invest in domestic industries and strengthen protections for Canadian workers by rolling out special employment insurance measures and financial assistance.

The CLC is also calling for Canada to consider imposing “significant and impactful tariffs” on the U.S. and cutting off its access to critical resources like electricity, lumber, minerals, oil and gas if tariffs are applied.

–with files from The Canadian Press

© 2025 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

