Saskatoon safe consumption site worries about new provincial drug measures

Send this page to someone via email

Saskatoon’s only safe consumption site, Prairie Harm Reduction (PHR), is not happy with the new drug measures introduced by the provincial government.

The organization worries the measures would further marginalize those who use drugs and push people into unsafe conditions.

“While we recognize the need for action in response to the overdose crisis, we firmly oppose punitive approaches that further marginalize people who use drugs,” PHR said in a release.

“For decades, the government has focused on criminalization as a way to solve systemic issues — instead, they push people further into unsafe conditions, increasing overdose risk and barriers to healthcare.”

On Tuesday, the provincial government introduced measures that aim to deter the production, trafficking and use of fentanyl and methamphetamine.

“It’s important we recognize what these substances are: lethal poisons that need to be eradicated from our communities,” Justice Minister Tim McLeod told reporters in Saskatoon.

Story continues below advertisement

McLeod said the province is to create penalties, with fines of up to $1 million in some cases, to stop the distribution of such drugs if they’re not used for medical purposes.

Get daily National news Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day. Sign up for daily National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

The province will also be allowed to use existing legislation to seize properties gained through illegal activities or used for crimes.

Additional measures include classifying drug use on private properties as trespassing, cancelling driver’s licences of those convicted of drug crimes and classifying drug-related items as street weapons to let officers seize them immediately.

“No town, no family, no individual is truly safe from the far-reaching grip of illegal drug use.”

McLeod said Saskatchewan would also consider allowing drug-use offenders to receive credit against court-imposed fines, if they attend addictions programming.

PHR argues all these measures will do very little to deter people from using drugs.

Kayla DeMong, the PHR executive director, said they reached out to the province for clarification on what the measures would look like.

“Is someone who is getting stopped in an alley for something going to get a weapons charge because they have a naloxone kit in their bag?” she asked.

Demong said these measures also involve what she calls forced treatment, like lowering fines if you take addiction programing.

Story continues below advertisement

“The other factor that they have done a really poor job of answering lately is that these beds that they are opening aren’t taking patients,” Demong said. “And the number of beds that we were promised in January in 2024…we don’t have them.”

Demong said she would rather see funds go towards initiatives that help create a stable environment, like affordable housing, health care and harm reduction services.

Meanwhile, the Saskatchewan NDP said more effective measures are needed in the fight against drugs.

“We support measures to effectively get drugs off our streets, absolutely,” NDP Leader Carla Beck said. “I am wondering where the government has been for the last decade as this issue has spiraled out of control.”