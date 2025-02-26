‘It’s not justified’: More complaints from Nova Scotia Power customers on bill spikes

Send this page to someone via email

A growing number of Nova Scotians are experiencing power bills that they say have suddenly doubled or tripled, raising calls for Nova Scotia Power to be investigated.

The Nova Scotia Utility and Review Board said they’re looking into some complaints but that investigation is on hold as New Brunswick Power is being audited for similar concerns.

After a Global News story last week on the issue, dozens of Nova Scotia Power customers have reached out to share their complaints.

“It was just a shocking increase,” said Jolanta Grossman, whose residential bill doubled unexpectedly in 2023 and hasn’t come down since.

It has left her confused, since the Fall River resident is mindful about unplugging electronics and turning lights off.

“It was completely unjustified, I thought, because there’s only myself and my son in the household. And if anything, I was more aware of reducing my electricity intake,” she said.

“People don’t have extra money to have a quality of life. It’s not justified and it should be investigated, even how it was allowed.”

In Cape Breton’s Richmond County, Tracy LeBlanc said her bill and the kilowatt usage have skyrocketed despite the fact she hasn’t changed her behaviour or any of her electronics in the two years she’s lived in her apartment.

While energy rates have increased, customers like LeBlanc said it doesn’t account for the huge jump in charges and usage recorded.

“So, what’s changing?” she asked.

The Nova Scotia Utility and Review Board is waiting to see the results of an independent audit of New Brunswick Power’s billing before continuing their investigation into the matter.

Last month, New Brunswick Premier Susan Holt said she instructed the utility to conduct an “independent third-party audit” of their systems, including how meters are read. Customers there had also reported seeing sharp spikes in electrical bills.

Nova Scotia Power says they couldn’t comment on the investigation since it’s before the board, but did say in a statement that they encourage customers with concerns about their power bills to reach out.

When asked whether Nova Scotia will follow in New Brunswick’s steps and order an audit, Premier Tim Houston said it’s up to the utility and review board.

But Opposition Leader Claudia Chender said the government isn’t doing enough to help Nova Scotians.

“The price of power is out of control,” she said.

“Nothing that the government has done has made a difference in terms of reigning in Nova Scotia Power and having a real impact on our energy rates.”

And for Danielle Fraser, who is a resident of Westville and a town councillor, it’s unsettling to see so many residents affected.

“I have a hard time believing that Nova Scotia Power cannot tell that these meters are reading at such a high level compared to other times,” said Fraser.

“It just it’s too hard to brush under the rug when we’re talking about, you know, thousands of dollars.”