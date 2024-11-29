Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

N.S. regulator greenlights 2.4% power rate hike; would be higher without bailout

By The Staff The Canadian Press
Posted November 29, 2024 2:06 pm
1 min read
Nova Scotia's utility regulator has approved a 2.4 per cent power rate hike for 2025, though the figure would have been far higher without a federal bailout to help Nova Scotia Power cope with delays in Muskrat Falls electricity. The construction site of the hydroelectric facility at Muskrat Falls, Newfoundland and Labrador is seen on July 14, 2015. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Andrew Vaughan. View image in full screen
Nova Scotia's utility regulator has approved a 2.4 per cent power rate hike for 2025, though the figure would have been far higher without a federal bailout to help Nova Scotia Power cope with delays in Muskrat Falls electricity. The construction site of the hydroelectric facility at Muskrat Falls, Newfoundland and Labrador is seen on July 14, 2015. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Andrew Vaughan. AV
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit

A Nova Scotia regulator has approved a 2.4 per cent power rate hike for 2025 to help the province’s utility compensate for delays in Muskrat Falls electricity.

But that figure for residential customers would have been far higher without a federal bailout.

Because of the delays, Nova Scotia Power had to purchase fuel at a higher-than-normal price to provide electricity to its customers.

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.

Get daily National news

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

In response, Ottawa offered the utility a $500-million loan guarantee in September to reduce the costs of borrowing money to cover the added fuel charges.

Ottawa announced the guarantee to avoid what it and the power company estimated would have been rate hikes of up to about 19 per cent a year to cover the costs of alternative fuels.

The Nova Scotia Utility and Review Board approved the 2.4 per cent hike, which is the amount the utility can charge customers to cover its accumulated debt for the fuel.

Trending Now
Story continues below advertisement

The utility helped pay for construction of the underwater transmission link between Nova Scotia and Newfoundland that carries electricity generated by the Muskrat Falls hydroelectric project in central Labrador.

But the massive dam and generating station has been inconsistent in delivering electricity over the past five years.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 29, 2024.

© 2024 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices