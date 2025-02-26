Penalty upheld for Ontario minor hockey team handed 14 losses over paperwork error

The parents of a minor hockey team in Ontario attempting to overturn a severe penalty imposed on the team over a paperwork error have lost their appeal.

The penalty of 14 losses, imposed on the Mississauga Rattlers Under 16 boys Double-A team by the Greater Toronto Hockey League (GTHL) in January, was issued over a trainer who was not allowed to be on the bench.

The parents of the 19 players said in a statement earlier this month that in a letter to the league, the team’s official registrar admitted to making the error. The parents said the trainer had been a registered volunteer before and had submitted his credentials in September 2024.

The registrar and the parents have been pleading with the league to overturn the penalty. They managed to get an appeal hearing with the Ontario Hockey Federation (OHF), which ruled in favour of the GTHL this week.

Story continues below advertisement

However, the parents have taken issue with how the process unfolded, saying the GTHL was able to successfully argue under a rule that it had introduced in its argument at that hearing.

“We had hoped for a fair hearing,” Jeff Davis, volunteer team manager and a parent of one of the players, said in a statement to Global News on Wednesday.

“The appeal panel should never have been permitted the GTHL’s last minute change.”

Full committee rationale coming, OHF head says

The parents had been citing the error its registrar made as an “understandable mistake,” which it claims falls under GTHL Policy 9.13 for the penalty to be overturned. At the appeal hearing, the GTHL cited Rule 9.11, which states that except in the case of injury to a child, non-registered individuals are not permitted under any circumstances on the team’s bench during a game.

Story continues below advertisement

“While unintended, the actions of the Rattlers Association and/or the relevant team officials, clearly violated rule 9.11 [first raised by the GTHL at this appeal hearing]. The consequences of this are clearly outlined within the rule. Further, while the Panel might believe that this was an ‘understandable mistake’ as per rule 9.13, such exception does not apply to Rule 9.11,” the OHF appeal decision, shared with Global News, reads.

“Further, the bracketed material in 9.13 (b) excludes the understandable mistake provision from applying to this fact situation; specifically, these errors resulted from failures to review either the official game report or the team’s roster form.”

Get breaking National news For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen. Sign up for breaking National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

Philip McKee, executive director of the OHF, told Global News the decision the parents are citing is “interim.”

“The committee is still to provide their full decision and rationale later this week,” he said in an email.

“At this time they have only made the interim decision that impacted the timely matters.”

Team still able to make playoffs, parents say

The GTHL did not returne Global News’ comment request by publication time. Stephanie Coratti, senior manager of communications and marketing with the GTHL, told Global News in a Feb. 20 email that all teams have requirements they must meet every year to participate.

Story continues below advertisement

“Participants in games, including all team officials, must also have their name recorded on the game sheet. None of these requirements were met in relation to the affected games. These requirements and processes are put in place to protect the safety and well-being of children and youth,” Coratti said.

“In this matter, the Mississauga Rattlers team did not include the individual’s name on the game sheet for any of the games in question. It should also be recognized that there are 13 other teams in this division which were in compliance with the rules during the season and are impacted by this decision.”

Part of the issue the parents had was they wanted this addressed before the playoffs began as the penalty was impacting the team’s ability to compete in the post-season.

However, the parents said the team managed to squeak into the playoffs.

“Our boys have shown incredible strength through this. Instead of dwelling on their setback, they have stayed focused, supported each other and kept playing the game they love,” said Mieke Gilbert, whose son is a goaltender on the team.

“They’ve handled this with maturity beyond their years and we are so proud of them.”