Ontario minor hockey league team handed 14 losses — over paperwork error

The parents of a minor hockey team in Ontario are crying foul after the league handed the team 14 losses over a paperwork error.

The penalty, imposed on the Mississauga Rattlers Under 16 boys ‘AA’ team by the Greater Toronto Hockey League (GTHL) in January, was issued over a trainer who was not allowed to be on the bench.

The parents of the 19 players said in a statement Wednesday the team’s official registrar admitted to making the error in a letter to the league. The parents said the trainer has been a registered volunteer before, and had submitted his credentials in September.

The registrar, along with the parents, are pleading with the league to overturn the penalty, the statement reads.

“Our kids were in first place and had a once in a lifetime chance to win a championship this year,” said Mieke Gilbert, whose son is a goaltender, in the statement.

“These kids did nothing wrong and are very upset. The GTHL had other disciplinary options, none of which would have impacted the players and their season.”

Team was originally handed 16 losses

The parents said a hearing was held last month after the team appealed an initial GTHL decision to overturn the result of a single game from a win to loss, and the six game suspension of the team’s coach.

At the appeal hearing, the GTHL added a $1,000 fine and increased the game loss penalty to 16. The penalty was later reduced to 14 games to reflect the games the trainer was on the bench for after the league noticed an error in its first decision.

“Rather than protecting the children, the GTHL decision is hurting them,” said Jeff Davis, a parent and a volunteer team manager, in the statement.

“As parents and volunteers, we expect better.”

Stephanie Coratti, senior manager of communications and marketing with the GTHL, told Global News in an email a special committee “thoroughly” reviewed the matter.

It determined the trainer was not only never registered with the team, but was never recorded on any game sheet in which they participated.

“The Mississauga Rattlers Hockey Association have acknowledged this and have accepted responsibility for this matter. GTHL regulations, put in place by GTHL organizations, require the outcome that the special committee imposed,” Coratti said.

“Just as this decision directly impacts the Rattlers team, it also impacts several other GTHL teams, reinforcing the need for consistency and fairness.”

Rattlers parents launch petition

In addition to the statement, the parents launched a petition in hopes the league either reverse or stay its decision before the final game of the season on Feb. 21. The petition states the error was an “understandable mistake,” which it claims falls under GTHL policy for it to be overturned.

The Rattlers U16 AA team, which once in first place in its division, may not make the playoffs now, the parents said.

“I think bureaucracy matters more to the GTHL than the health and welfare of the players,” Gilbert said in the statement.

The team has also appealed to the Ontario Hockey Federation (OHF), but the parents said the OHF told the team it can’t schedule a hearing in time to reverse the decision before the playoffs.

The OHF did not return Global News’ comment request by publication time.

“The GTHL has been notified by the OHF that an appeal application has been submitted. The league is in the process of responding to this application,” Coratti said.

“The GTHL remains committed to transparency, fairness, and ultimately the safety of all participants.”