Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Politics

Alberta addictions minister denies allegations he knew figure involved in procurement conflicts

By Matthew Scace The Canadian Press
Posted February 25, 2025 7:05 pm
2 min read
Minister of Mental Health and Addiction Dan Williams is sworn into cabinet, in Edmonton, Friday, June 9, 2023. View image in full screen
Minister of Mental Health and Addiction Dan Williams is sworn into cabinet, in Edmonton, Friday, June 9, 2023. Jason Franson/ The Canadian Press
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Alberta’s addictions minister is rejecting suggestions he knows a former government staffer now at the centre of a lawsuit alleging high-level political interference and favouritism in multimillion-dollar health contracts.

Dan Williams, answering questions from reporters Tuesday, denied knowing Jitendra Prasad.

“To my knowledge, I’ve never met (him),” he said at an unrelated news conference at the legislature.

Williams was asked about his involvement after he was mentioned twice in a wrongful dismissal lawsuit filed two weeks ago by Athana Mentzelopoulos, the former head of Alberta Health Services.

AHS delivers front-line care but its role is being sharply reduced amid health-care restructuring.

Click to play video: 'Ex-Alberta Health Services CEO sues provincial government'
Ex-Alberta Health Services CEO sues provincial government

Menztelopoulos is seeking $1.7 million in damages and back pay, alleging she was fired last month for investigating lucrative, favourable contracts that were given to certain private surgery operators and pushed for by high-level political officials.

Story continues below advertisement

The suit alleges conflicts of interest involving Prasad, a former government employee who worked in procurement.

File photo of Jitendra Prasad, former Alberta Health Services chief program officer for contracting, procurement and supply management, speaking at a COVID-19 news conference in the Edmonton Federal Building on Monday, April 20, 2020. View image in full screen
File photo of Jitendra Prasad, former Alberta Health Services chief program officer for contracting, procurement and supply management, speaking at a COVID-19 news conference in the Edmonton Federal Building on Monday, April 20, 2020. Credit: Chris Schwarz/Government of Alberta

Prasad, Mentzelopoulos alleges in her statement of claim, worked in procurement for AHS and simultaneously had an email account with MHCare Medical.

Receive the latest medical news and health information delivered to you every Sunday.

Get weekly health news

Receive the latest medical news and health information delivered to you every Sunday.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

MHCare is a private health-care company that was contracted in 2022 for an order of $70 million in children’s pain medication amid a provincewide shortage. Only 30 per cent of the contract has been fulfilled and AHS stopped using the medication over safety concerns.

Click to play video: 'Alberta government looks to recoup $80M from children’s medicine shipment'
Alberta government looks to recoup $80M from children’s medicine shipment
Story continues below advertisement

None of the allegations have been proven in court. Williams is not named as a defendant in the lawsuit.

The lawsuit includes comments reportedly made by Williams’ deputy minister, who is the top civil servant in the ministry.

Trending Now

According to the statement of claim, the deputy minister told Mentzelopoulos in a January phone call that Williams was “very concerned” about the internal investigations, including one involving “our good friend JP,” with JP being a reference to Prasad.

Williams said Tuesday, “I can’t speak to the language that my deputy minister used in that phone call,” in reference to his deputy calling Prasad “our good friend.”

“I assume it’s tongue-in-cheek, but I can tell you, to my knowledge, I’ve never met (Prasad) and I would not consider him a friend.”

Tweet This Click to share quote on Twitter: "I assume it's tongue-in-cheek, but I can tell you, to my knowledge, I've never met (Prasad) and I would not consider him a friend."

Williams said his concern revolved around the potential misuse of public dollars, and not with who was being investigated. He added that his deputy minister found there was no evidence of wrongdoing in his ministry.

Williams also said he met MHCare Medical owner Sam Mraiche at a dinner two years ago, but said the two did not discuss business.

Prasad could not be reached for comment.

Click to play video: 'Premier Smith questions AHS surgery numbers amid corruption scandal'
Premier Smith questions AHS surgery numbers amid corruption scandal
Story continues below advertisement

Premier Danielle Smith has launched an internal inquiry into the procurement allegations and is looking for an independent third party to take the lead. The province’s auditor general is also investigating.

Williams said he will rely on the results of an investigation by the auditor general to decide whether to investigate procurement in his ministry.

Williams’ comments come on the same day Alberta Infrastructure Minister Peter Guthrie quit his cabinet post citing concerns with how Smith’s government has handled procurement contracts.

© 2025 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices