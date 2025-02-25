Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Alberta’s infrastructure minister resigns over procurement concerns

By Ken MacGillivray Global News
Posted February 25, 2025 1:29 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Premier Smith questions AHS surgery numbers amid corruption scandal'
Premier Smith questions AHS surgery numbers amid corruption scandal
Alberta’s premier is taking another shot at the provincial health authority. Danielle Smith believes Alberta Health Services surgery cost estimates lack credibility. Still, health policy experts say it’s private surgical facilities that need to answer to Albertans. Morgan Black reports.
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Alberta Minister of Infrastructure Peter Guthrie has resigned from his seat at the cabinet table, citing concerns over “the Government of Alberta’s procurement practices across all departments.”

In a letter to his constituents posted on social media, Guthrie announced his resignation from cabinet, but said he will remain a private member of the government caucus, where he can “hold cabinet accountable with honesty and integrity.”

Alberta's Minister of Infrastructure, Peter Guthrie, announced his resignation from cabinet in a letter to constituents posted on social media. View image in full screen
Alberta’s Minister of Infrastructure, Peter Guthrie, announced his resignation from cabinet in a letter to constituents posted on social media. X/@PeterGuthrie99

Guthrie said that as minister of infrastructure, he had “line of sight” into the provincial government’s procurement practices and “inconsistencies” and claimed he recommended improvements that could have prevented some of the issues that have developed into the scandal, and allegations of corruption now facing the UCP government.

Story continues below advertisement
Click to play video: 'Danielle Smith, Adriana LaGrange deny allegations of AHS government interference'
Danielle Smith, Adriana LaGrange deny allegations of AHS government interference

His resignation comes almost two weeks after the former head of Alberta Health Services, Athana Mentzelopoulos, filed a wrongful dismissal lawsuit against the province.

Receive the latest medical news and health information delivered to you every Sunday.

Get weekly health news

Receive the latest medical news and health information delivered to you every Sunday.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

In the lawsuit, she alleges she was fired after looking into high-level government interference and questionable multi-million-dollar contracts.

Documents from Alberta Health Services also show a private surgical company at the heart of the scandal was billing taxpayers more than twice as much per procedure as it would cost in a public hospital.

Premier Danielle Smith and Health Minister Adriana LaGrange have denied any wrongdoing and LaGrange has said the dismissal of Mentzelopoulos wasn’t linked to the former CEO’s investigation.

The allegations have not been proven in court, and statements of defence have yet to be filed.

Story continues below advertisement

The NDP Opposition has been calling for a judicial-led public inquiry to get to the bottom of the allegations, which the premier has so far resisted.

…More to come.

Related News
© 2025 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices