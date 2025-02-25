Menu

Canada

Air travel advocates in uproar after CTA proposes fines against passengers

By Amy Judd & Aaron McArthur Global News
Posted February 25, 2025 6:20 pm
1 min read
"The government is not serving the public interest here whatsoever,"  Gábor Lukács with Air Passenger Rights told Global News.
"The government is not serving the public interest here whatsoever,"  Gábor Lukács with Air Passenger Rights told Global News. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Christinne Muschi
Air travel advocates are in an uproar about proposed changes to the federal government agency that handles passengers’ complaints.

When travellers experience issues such as cancelled or delayed flights, or lost bags, and feel the airlines don’t respond appropriately, they can take their complaint to the federal government’s Canadian Transportation Agency.

However, when their hearing ends, they are required to keep the ruling confidential.

Now the agency is proposing to fine people for going public about their decisions.

Canadians cancelling U.S. trips amid Donald Trump’s tariff threats

Air travel advocates say that is unacceptable.

“The government is not serving the public interest here whatsoever,”  Gábor Lukács with Air Passenger Rights told Global News.

“They’re acting here as a front, a straw man for the airlines, pretending that they are just mediating, adjudicating care disputes.

“Well, in reality, the function here is maybe these disputes go away and make sure that the airlines can continue doing what they are doing, continue keeping this shabby corporate conduct confidential.”

The Canadian Transportation Agency didn’t respond to Global News’ request for comment.

The government is taking public feedback until Friday and any new rules will have to be approved by the federal cabinet.

