Air travel advocates in uproar after CTA proposes fines against passengers

See more sharing options

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

Air travel advocates are in an uproar about proposed changes to the federal government agency that handles passengers’ complaints.

When travellers experience issues such as cancelled or delayed flights, or lost bags, and feel the airlines don’t respond appropriately, they can take their complaint to the federal government’s Canadian Transportation Agency.

However, when their hearing ends, they are required to keep the ruling confidential.

Now the agency is proposing to fine people for going public about their decisions.

2:10 Canadians cancelling U.S. trips amid Donald Trump’s tariff threats

Air travel advocates say that is unacceptable.

Story continues below advertisement

“The government is not serving the public interest here whatsoever,” Gábor Lukács with Air Passenger Rights told Global News.

Get breaking National news For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen. Sign up for breaking National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

“They’re acting here as a front, a straw man for the airlines, pretending that they are just mediating, adjudicating care disputes.

“Well, in reality, the function here is maybe these disputes go away and make sure that the airlines can continue doing what they are doing, continue keeping this shabby corporate conduct confidential.”

The Canadian Transportation Agency didn’t respond to Global News’ request for comment.

The government is taking public feedback until Friday and any new rules will have to be approved by the federal cabinet.