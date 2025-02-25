Nearly $3M in cocaine, meth seized from trucks entering Canada at Coutts border crossing

Send this page to someone via email

Large shipments of Canada-bound meth and cocaine worth nearly $3 million were seized at the Alberta border on two different days back in December and January.

The Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA) said it intercepted of 186 kg of methamphetamine and 42 kg of cocaine from two commercial trucks seeking entry at the Coutts border crossing in southern Alberta.

The first seizure happened on Dec. 24, 2024, when CBSA officers examined a commercial truck that was carrying a mixed load destined for Calgary.

During the examination, the CBSA said officers noticed abnormalities in the load that led to the discovery of 186 kg of methamphetamine, with an estimated value of $1.86 million.

The second discovery was made three weeks later at the same port of entry, which is the busiest crossing in Alberta.

View image in full screen The Canada Border Services Agency seized 186 kg of methamphetamine and 42 kg of cocaine from commercial trucks trying to enter Canada at the Coutts port of entry in southern Alberta. Courtesy: Canada Border Services Agency

On Jan. 18, the CBSA said another commercial truck carrying a mixed shipment, also destined for Calgary, was directed to secondary examination.

During the search, the government agency said officers found two cardboard boxes in the truck trailer containing multiple bricks of cocaine.

In total, officers discovered and seized 42 kg of cocaine, with an estimated value of over $1 million.

“These significant seizures are examples of the dedication and expertise of CBSA’s officers as they continue to work each and every day to prevent illegal drugs, like fentanyl, and contraband from breaching our borders,” Public Safety Minister David McGuinty said in a statement.

In both cases, the CBSA arrested the drivers, who were transferred to the custody of Alberta RCMP.

“Illicit drugs destroy lives and cause serious harm to communities,” said Assistant Commissioner Lisa Moreland, regional commander of the RCMP’s northwest region.

“The RCMP remains committed to sharing intelligence and working in close collaboration with the Canada Border Services Agency and international law enforcement partners to stop these illicit, dangerous, and toxic drugs from infiltrating into our towns and cities in Alberta and across Canada.”

2:04 Alberta unveils red zone border patrol plan to combat illegal activity

These latest seizures came after nearly $2 million with of cocaine (189 kg) was also found coming into Canada at the Coutts border crossing back in November 2024.

The drug seizures all came before several high-profile measures were put in place along the Canadian-U.S. border amid America’s growing pressure to stop illegal border crossings and drug trafficking.

Mount Royal University political scientist Duane Bratt said the large amount of drugs seized coming north poke holes in the argument U.S. President Donald Trump has used to threaten various tariff threats against Canada.

“This was never about fentanyl, never about the border,” Bratt said about Trump’s claims that too many narcotics like fentanyl are flowing south of the border into America.

Instead, Canada appears to have a bigger problem with the reverse.

“That’s where we’re seeing most of these seizures that are occurring because, quite frankly, that is where the problem lies,” Bratt said of drugs coming north.

“Just ask (Public Safety Minister) Mike Ellis. You know, he talks about the influx of drugs coming from the U.S. into Canada. That’s not what the Trump administration says, and that’s not what (Alberta Premier) Danielle Smith says.”

Bratt said the evidence again shows Trump will say anything, regardless of if it’s true or not. While Smith continues to express a desire to negotiate with Trump, Bratt expressed doubt at the effectiveness of such a strategy.

“I don’t know what his real end game is. Is it about the border? Is about money to the U.S. Treasury? Is it about annexing Canada? After all, he’s negotiated the NAFTA deal.

1:33 Trump says tariffs on Canada are moving ‘rapidly’ and ‘on time’

Last month, the RCMP ramped up border surveillance by bringing in a Black Hawk helicopter to patrol the Alberta border.

The government is deploying a range of other security measures as well, such as using drones and surveillance towers, and acquiring new technology such as X-rays, mobile X-rays and handheld chemical analyzers.

In December 2024, the federal government said it is proposing a joint strike force and an “around the clock” aerial surveillance unit for ports of entry as part of its plan to tackle issues at the U.S.-Canada border amid growing pressure from U.S. President Donald Trump.

The planned North American joint strike force was one of several announcements that came from the government’s fall economic statement, which saw $1.3 billion announced for added border security measures.