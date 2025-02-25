Menu

World

Drugs in a rug: Smuggler hiding cocaine in his wig busted in Colombia

By Michelle Butterfield Global News
Posted February 25, 2025 3:37 pm
1 min read
Colombian man caught trying to smuggle €10,000 worth of cocaine under his toupee
A Colombian man was caught trying to smuggle cocaine under his toupee, authorities said Monday. The man was arrested while attempting to board a flight from Cartagena to Amsterdam.
A 40-year-old Colombian man has been arrested after attempting to smuggle 19 cocaine capsules under his wig at an airport.

The drug-in-a-rug scheme went down earlier this month, when police discovered the drugs, worth almost C$14,000, at Rafael Nunez International Airport in Cartagena. According to multiple reports, the man was about to board a plane to Amsterdam, Netherlands.

Footage released by police show the man’s wig being cut off his head and the drugs cleverly hidden inside.

The man was taken into custody on manufacturing and carrying narcotic substances and suspicion of trafficking charges, Reuters reported. Police estimate that the stash was the equivalent of 400 doses.

This photo from Policía Nacional de los Colombianos shows an officer cutting the wig off the man's head, revealing multiple packets of cocaine underneath. View image in full screen
This screengrab from Policía Nacional de los Colombianos shows an officer cutting the wig off the man’s head, revealing multiple packets of cocaine underneath. Screengrab / Policía Nacional de los Colombianos

Metropolitan Police of Cartagena commander, Gelver Yecid Peña Araque, said Colombia has arrested more than 450 people this year for drug trafficking and more than 115 kg of drugs have been seized.

“We are dealing decisive blows against these criminal structures that not only fight over local drug trafficking, but are also the generators of different violent acts and other types of crimes that disrupt peace and coexistence,” he said.

“We continue to insist on the importance of the community being our main ally, providing timely information that helps us identify and locate criminals.”

Canada moves ahead with listing cartels as terrorist entities in crackdown on fentanyl trade
