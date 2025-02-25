Drugs in a rug: Smuggler hiding cocaine in his wig busted in Colombia

Send this page to someone via email

A 40-year-old Colombian man has been arrested after attempting to smuggle 19 cocaine capsules under his wig at an airport.

The drug-in-a-rug scheme went down earlier this month, when police discovered the drugs, worth almost C$14,000, at Rafael Nunez International Airport in Cartagena. According to multiple reports, the man was about to board a plane to Amsterdam, Netherlands.

Footage released by police show the man’s wig being cut off his head and the drugs cleverly hidden inside.

The man was taken into custody on manufacturing and carrying narcotic substances and suspicion of trafficking charges, Reuters reported. Police estimate that the stash was the equivalent of 400 doses.

View image in full screen This screengrab from Policía Nacional de los Colombianos shows an officer cutting the wig off the man’s head, revealing multiple packets of cocaine underneath. Screengrab / Policía Nacional de los Colombianos

Metropolitan Police of Cartagena commander, Gelver Yecid Peña Araque, said Colombia has arrested more than 450 people this year for drug trafficking and more than 115 kg of drugs have been seized.

“We are dealing decisive blows against these criminal structures that not only fight over local drug trafficking, but are also the generators of different violent acts and other types of crimes that disrupt peace and coexistence,” he said.

“We continue to insist on the importance of the community being our main ally, providing timely information that helps us identify and locate criminals.”