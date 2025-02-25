Menu

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Crime

Calgary restaurant owner charged with soliciting a minor for sexual services

By Ken MacGillivray Global News
Posted February 25, 2025 6:08 pm
1 min read
A 48-year-old Calgary restauranteur has been charged after allegedly propositioning a teenage girl for sex in exchange for money and gifts. View image in full screen
A 48-year-old Calgary restauranteur has been charged after allegedly propositioning a teenage girl for sex in exchange for money and gifts. Global News
A Calgary restaurant owner has been arrested and charged after being accused of propositioning a 15-year-old girl for sexual services in return for money and gifts.

Calgary police say their investigation began after the girl and her family attended Pilav Central restaurant, located at 8330 Macleod Tr. S.E., in June 2024.

While there, they were approached by a man who identified himself as the restaurant owner and offered the girl a job interview and provided her with his personal contact details.

Police say the two exchanged text messages a few days later and the man offered an interview to the girl that took place at Chinook Mall.

Calgary police allege a 48-year-old restaurant owner propositioned a teenage girl for sexual services in return for money and gifts. View image in full screen
Calgary police allege a 48-year-old restaurant owner propositioned a teenage girl for sexual services in return for money and gifts. Global News

During the interview, investigators say the man began asking the girl personal questions related to her relationship status and sexual history.

He is accused of offering her $8,000 in exchange for sexual services — offering to marry her when she reached the age of 18 — and indicated he would financially support her and provide benefits for doing so.

At the conclusion of the meeting, police say he provided her with a code phrase of, “ready for a second interview,” to use if she was interested in accepting the offer.

48-year-old Ruslan Reuven Pinkhasov of Calgary is charged with one count of obtaining sexual services for consideration from a person under 18-years-old. View image in full screen
48-year-old Ruslan Reuven Pinkhasov of Calgary is charged with one count of obtaining sexual services for consideration from a person under 18-years-old. Global News

The girl reported the incident to police and following an investigation, 48-year-old Ruslan Reuven Pinkhasov was charged with one count of obtaining sexual services for consideration from a person under 18 years of age.

He is scheduled to appear in court on Wednesday, March 19, 2025.

Calgary police are also asking anyone with information about the incident, or similar incidents, to contact them at 403-266-1234.

Tips can also be submitted anonymously to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS), online at www.calgarycrimestoppers.org or by downloading the Crime Stoppers app, P3 Tips, from the app store.

