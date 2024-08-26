Menu

Crime

Calgary man faces multiple sexual assault charges relating to 6 underage victims

By Krista Sylvester Global News
Posted August 26, 2024 4:23 pm
1 min read
A 24-year-old Calgary man is facing multiple sexual offences in relation to six underage victims. View image in full screen
A 24-year-old Calgary man is facing multiple sexual offences in relation to six underage victims. Canadian Press
A 24-year-old Calgary man has been charged with multiple sexual offences, luring and child pornography, after he allegedly met several underage female victims online and sexually exploited them.

In January 2024, police received reports that a teenage girl had met a man online, and after agreeing to meet him in person, was sexually exploited and assaulted. Investigators say the victim spent time in the accused’s vehicle where he offered the victim alcohol in exchange for sexual acts.

The victim reported the incident to her mother, who then contacted police.

Through the investigation, five additional victims, ranging from 12 to 16 years old, were identified after disclosing similar incidents to police.

In each instance, the suspect befriended the victims through social media apps such as Instagram and Snapchat, before arranging to meet. The suspect allegedly offered the victims items such as alcohol and marijuana in exchange for sexual acts.

The victims are receiving support from the LUNA Child & Youth Advocacy Centre.

Hammad Shaikh Haikh, 24, of Calgary, is facing five counts of sexual assault, sexual assault while choking, four counts of luring, two counts of possession of child pornography and more. He will next appear in court on Tuesday, Sept. 10, 2024.

