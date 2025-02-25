Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Politics

Trump says he wants Keystone XL Pipeline to be built

By Kanishka Singh Reuters
Posted February 25, 2025 12:12 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Trudeau-Trump meeting fuels Keystone XL revival speculation'
Trudeau-Trump meeting fuels Keystone XL revival speculation
WATCH: Energy policy was a key topic of Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's meeting with U.S. president-elect Donald Trump, who is rumoured to be interested in resurrecting the dead Keystone XL pipeline from the U.S. to Alberta. Heather Yourex-West looks at how realistic a revival would be – Dec 2, 2024
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

U.S. President Donald Trump said on Monday he wanted the Keystone XL Pipeline built and pledged easy regulatory approvals for the project, which was opposed for years by environmentalists before its permit was revoked by the Biden administration.

The pipeline was first proposed in 2008 to bring oil from the Alberta oil sands to U.S. refiners and was halted in 2021 by then-owner TC Energy Corp after former
Democratic President Joe Biden revoked a key permit needed for a U.S. stretch of the project.

In a social media post on Monday, Trump urged the company that was building the pipeline to “come back to America,” saying his administration would offer easy approvals and an almost immediate start.

“The Trump Administration is very different (from the Biden administration) – easy approvals, almost immediate start! If not them, perhaps another Pipeline Company. We want the Keystone XL  Pipeline built,” Trump said in the post.

Story continues below advertisement

Trump’s post did not name a company and only referred to the one that was building the pipeline earlier.

Get expert insights, Q&A on markets, housing, inflation, and personal finance information delivered to you every Saturday.

Get weekly money news

Get expert insights, Q&A on markets, housing, inflation, and personal finance information delivered to you every Saturday.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

TC Energy spun off its oil pipeline business in October last year into a new company named South Bow Energy.

Click to play video: 'Could Alberta purchase Keystone XL?'
Could Alberta purchase Keystone XL?

Opponents of that pipeline had fought its construction for years, saying it was unnecessary and would hamper the U.S. transition to cleaner fuels.

The Keystone XL pipeline was expected to carry 830,000 barrels per day of Alberta oil sands crude to Nebraska, but the project was delayed due to opposition from U.S. landowners, Native American tribes and environmentalists.

Trump had approved a permit for the line in 2017, but it continued to face legal challenges that hampered construction.

Biden had committed to canceling the project during his 2020 campaign and revoked the permit soon after taking office in 2021.

Advertisement
Related News
© 2025 Reuters

Sponsored content

AdChoices