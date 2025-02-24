Ukrainian author, artist shares story of escaping war in memoir

Through art, Stefania Miro pieces together her broken heart and marks the third anniversary since Russia invaded her home country, Ukraine.

“My heart is breaking apart because here I feel safe. I like to be in Canada but still my heart belongs to Ukraine,” she tells Global News.

“I lost my whole life because I had plans for the future. My life was pretty well in Ukraine but I lost everything on that morning of Feb. 24.”

2:08 Okanagan residents mark war in Ukraine anniversary

The author and artist is now ready to share the story of how she, along with her mother and her cat, escaped and made their way to Canada through Poland. She details that journey in her memoir, ‘Light in the Darkness; Escaping the War in Ukraine.’

“It was constant shelling of Russian missiles on railway stations and they tried to prevent people from escaping so it was very dangerous,” Miro said.

Through the pages of her memoir, readers join Miro as she makes her way to a new life in Canada. She will paint a picture for an audience at Metro Hub next week.

“When you meet someone who is actually from there who’s lived that experience and is living here and can tell the story in a really natural and compelling way, I think we all owe it to ourselves to actually just hear it,” said Graham Ord with the Metro Hub.

In writing down her story and sharing it, the author has found some healing three years after navigating the harrowing trail to salvation. An audience is invited to hear her story March 6 at Metro Hub in Kelowna.