Saskatchewan commemorates 3rd anniversary of Ukraine invasion

Send this page to someone via email

Three years after the Russian invasion of Ukraine began, Saskatchewan is coming together to commemorate the anniversary.

Since the conflict began, nearly 8,000 Ukrainians have come to Saskatchewan.

Yuliia Rahat, who arrived in Saskatchewan in June 2022, just months after the conflict began, said her story is one of millions.

“I think a lot of people have stories worse than mine … I was with my husband and I wasn’t alone like a lot of women (were),” Rahat said.

And while she said the last few years have been stressful, she is extremely glad she moved.

“I came here and we have received a lot of support. Everything is fine in our family, but a lot (of people) still wake up to airstrikes,” she said.

Story continues below advertisement

https://x.com/PremierScottMoe/status/1894043085048340926

Get daily National news Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day. Sign up for daily National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

In solidarity, the Saskatchewan legislature hosted a candle lighting service to honour displaced Ukrainians and to remember those lost to the war.

“This war has caused untold suffering to the people of Ukraine, some of whom have resettled here in Saskatchewan,” said Jamie Martens said, legislative secretary responsible for Saskatchewan-Ukraine relations.

“As a province with a rich Ukrainian heritage, Saskatchewan is proud to support those displaced by this terrible conflict. With open arms we will continue to make these newcomers feel welcome and at home in our communities,” Martens added.

Opposition leader Carla Beck also addressed the invasion.

“On the third anniversary of the illegal Russian invasion of Ukraine, I want to extend my deepest condolences to the Ukrainian community for all that has been lost and to express solidarity and a heartfelt commitment to your continued fight for peace, for justice and your sovereignty,” Beck said.

“Here at home, I am inspired by the resilience and pride of the Ukrainian people that have chosen to reside here — whether for months or for generations. Your strength and commitment serve as a beacon of hope for all who believe in a world built on human rights and democracy,” she added.

View image in full screen The Holodomor Monument in Regina’s Wascana Centre. Dave Parsons / Global News

On Monday, the Provincial Capital Commission announced $50,000 in funding for restoration work on the Holodomor Monument in Regina’s Wascana Centre, 10 years after its installation in the park.

Story continues below advertisement

“The monument memorializes the man-made famine endured by the Ukrainian people at the hands of the Soviet Union from 1932 to 1933,” the province said in a release.