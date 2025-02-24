Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - CJOB

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Health

Manitoba to see late peak in cold and flu season

By Katherine Dornian Global News
Posted February 24, 2025 6:39 pm
1 min read
A needle and syringe used to administer the flu shot is shown in Virgil, Ont., on Oct. 5, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Tara Walton. View image in full screen
A needle and syringe used to administer the flu shot is shown in Virgil, Ont., on Oct. 5, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Tara Walton. TLW
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Manitoba has had a late start to cold and flu season, but the province says case numbers have started to rise.

Brent Roussin, chief provincial public health officer, says ERs and ICUs are feeling the pressure, and he expects a second wave of cases to arrive in late winter or early spring.

“Numbers had been relatively mild up until these last number of weeks. Certainly late, and trending up now. So, it’s a little soon to know how we’re going to end up compared to other years,” says Roussin.

Receive the latest medical news and health information delivered to you every Sunday.

Get weekly health news

Receive the latest medical news and health information delivered to you every Sunday.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

So far this winter, 1,998 cases of influenza A have been reported. By this time in the 2023-2024 season, there had been 2,723 cases. In the 2022-2023 season, there had been 2,649 cases. In those years, numbers peaked in late November and December.

The cases may be more severe this year, with 64 deaths reported so far, compared to 56 in the 2023-2024 season and 57 in the 2022-2023 season.

Trending Now
Story continues below advertisement

Roussin says there has also been a slight decrease in the number of people getting vaccinated.

“For the influenza vaccine, we’re about 23 per cent of the overall population. And last year we had about 25 per cent. So we’re a little bit down. It’s not so dramatic for those who are high risk, those over 65, it’s very similar to what we saw last year.”

Roussin says it’s not too late to get a flu shot if you haven’t yet, adding it’s especially recommended for children and those over 65. He said nearly all of the cases that end up in the ICU are unvaccinated individuals.

© 2025 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices