Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Two members of Regina Rams arrested after police make ‘significant’ fentanyl seizure

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted February 24, 2025 5:57 pm
1 min read
University of Regina Rams defensive back Michael Jourdan (8) celebrates after defeating the University of Saskatchewan Huskies at the U Sports Canada West Hardy Cup football championship action in Saskatoon on Saturday, Nov. 9, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Heywood Yu. View image in full screen
University of Regina Rams defensive back Michael Jourdan (8) celebrates after defeating the University of Saskatchewan Huskies at the U Sports Canada West Hardy Cup football championship action in Saskatoon on Saturday, Nov. 9, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Heywood Yu. HCY
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Two university football players in Regina have been arrested after police seized what they’re calling a “significant” amount of fentanyl.

Twenty-four-year-old Tarick Polius and 21-year-old Michael Jourdan, both from Toronto, are among a group of five people facing drug charges.

The University of Regina says Polius and Jourdan are enrolled there and played for the Rams during the 2024 season.

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.

Get breaking National news

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

The school says they have been suspended from the football team.

Police say officers conducted searches last week in Regina and in the southeastern Saskatchewan communities of Alameda and Frobisher after a four-month investigation.

Trending Now

They say 7.5 kilograms of fentanyl was seized, along with small quantities of cocaine and methamphetamine, more than $150,000 in cash, two handguns and three vehicles.

Story continues below advertisement

Police say the estimated value of the seized items is $1.5 million.

Emmanuel Ramadan Bashir, 36, of Regina; Morteza Ahadi, 32, of Alameda, Sask.; and Randal Lee Racette, 44, of Regina, were also arrested and charged.

© 2025 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices