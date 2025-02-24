Two members of Regina Rams arrested after police make ‘significant’ fentanyl seizure

Send this page to someone via email

Two university football players in Regina have been arrested after police seized what they’re calling a “significant” amount of fentanyl.

Twenty-four-year-old Tarick Polius and 21-year-old Michael Jourdan, both from Toronto, are among a group of five people facing drug charges.

The University of Regina says Polius and Jourdan are enrolled there and played for the Rams during the 2024 season.

The school says they have been suspended from the football team.

Police say officers conducted searches last week in Regina and in the southeastern Saskatchewan communities of Alameda and Frobisher after a four-month investigation.

They say 7.5 kilograms of fentanyl was seized, along with small quantities of cocaine and methamphetamine, more than $150,000 in cash, two handguns and three vehicles.

Police say the estimated value of the seized items is $1.5 million.

Emmanuel Ramadan Bashir, 36, of Regina; Morteza Ahadi, 32, of Alameda, Sask.; and Randal Lee Racette, 44, of Regina, were also arrested and charged.