Canada

N.S. premier retreats on bill that allowed firing of auditor general without cause

By Michael Tutton The Canadian Press
Posted February 24, 2025 4:21 pm
1 min read
Nova Scotia’s premier has retreated from a contentious bill that would have allowed his government to fire the province’s auditor general without cause.

Tim Houston says he no longer supports the bill’s amendments, which would have also permitted ministers to veto the release of auditor reports.

In an emailed statement, Houston said he made the decision after discussions with auditor general Kim Adair and her team.

He says he is withdrawing the amendments today.

Houston adds that he has “nothing but respect” for Adair and looks forward to continuing their working relationship.

Last week, Adair told reporters that the proposals would have harmed the “independence, integrity and objectivity” of her office.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 24, 2025.

© 2025 The Canadian Press

