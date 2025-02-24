Alberta government to spend $180M for involuntary addiction treatment centres

Send this page to someone via email

Alberta Premier Danielle Smith says her government plans to spend $180 million to build two involuntary drug addiction treatment centres.

Smith says the new facilities coincide with her government’s plan to put forward a proposed compassionate intervention act.

Promised in 2023, the act would allow a family member, doctor or police officer to request a mandatory treatment order from a judge if someone is deemed a danger to themselves or others.

The two treatment centres are to be located in Edmonton and Calgary and would have 150 beds each.

Smith says construction could start next year and the centres would be operational in 2029.

She says existing treatment beds in the province could be used under the legislation while construction is underway.

