Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Environment

Crumb rubber plowed from Surrey sports fields putting fish at risk, biologist warns

By Simon Little & Grace Ke Global News
Posted February 24, 2025 7:22 pm
2 min read
A large pile of crumb rubber plowed form a Surrey sports field during recent snowfall. View image in full screen
A large pile of crumb rubber plowed form a Surrey sports field during recent snowfall. Global News
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

A retired biologist is raising the alarm about toxic chemicals that could be making their way into the environment from sports fields in Surrey.

John Werring, an expert in fish and wildlife habitat, says the problem is large volumes of “crumb rubber” that was scraped off artificial turf fields at Hjorth Road Park when the city cleared them of snow. Crumb rubber is used in artificial turf fields as a shock absorbent.

As the piles of cleared snow melted, they left small crumb rubber beads — which are made from recycled car tires — in piles.

Crumb rubber that was scraped from Surrey sports fields during snow clearing. View image in full screen
Crumb rubber that was scraped from Surrey sports fields during snow clearing. Global News

“It’s raining, it’s leeching all the material and dropping it into the storm drains,” he told Global News.

Story continues below advertisement

“And the storm drains are what leads to the fish habitat.”

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.

Get daily National news

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Werring’s concern is a chemical known as 6PPD-quinone that is used in car tires to keep them from cracking.

Click to play video: 'Coho salmon deaths concern streamkeepers'
Coho salmon deaths concern streamkeepers

Research has linked the chemical to fish die-offs, particularly in juvenile coho salmon.

“When they have gone and measured runoff water just from the street, let alone piles like this, they have noticed that the fish that are exposed … would die within a matter of hours, it’s’ that toxic,” Werring said.

Trending Now

Werring said he’s called the city to complain, but no one has come to clear the piles of rubber material.

The City of Surrey says the piles are the result of snow clearing work, and that its usual practice is to return the crumb back to the playing fields once the snow has melted.

Story continues below advertisement

“The infill material used on Surrey’s artificial turf fields is tested to confirm the composition of the material and tested against provincial and national standards to ensure safety,” the city said in a statement.

“Also, the City has a series of catch basins and slit drains in place that are designed to pick up any migrating material before it can make its way to fish habitat.”

But Werring said after two weeks the damage has been done, and there is “absolutely no question” material had made its way to a nearby creek.

“If somebody saw me take a scoop full of this material and dump it down a storm drain and they called the bylaw officer, the bylaw officer would be breathing down my neck and probably fine me,” Werring said.

“And here we have the city itself undertaking this kind of facility and no action.”

© 2025 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices