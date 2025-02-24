More than 200K Manitobans apply for new plastic health cards

See more sharing options

The Manitoba government says more than 200,000 people have requested plastic health cards since online applications opened last month.

The province says those people should get their cards in the mail in the coming days.

The new cards, which feature an image of the northern lights, are more modern and durable than the current paper ones.

The province says the plastic cards are produced in Canada by a Canadian company.

Residents are not required to switch to plastic, as paper cards are still valid and are to be accepted when accessing medical services.

The NDP government made the plastic cards a key promise in last year’s budget.