Canada

Saskatchewan Premier Moe travelling to Washington again to push against tariff threat

By Jeremy Simes The Canadian Press
Posted February 24, 2025 1:00 pm
2 min read
Saskatchewan Premier Scott Moe looks on during a press conference in Regina, Monday, Nov. 25, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Heywood Yu. View image in full screen
Saskatchewan Premier Scott Moe looks on during a press conference in Regina, Monday, Nov. 25, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Heywood Yu. HCY
Saskatchewan Premier Scott Moe is travelling to Washington, D.C., again to push against proposed tariffs from the United States on Canadian goods.

Moe was scheduled to leave Monday with a delegation of Saskatchewan business leaders in the steel and energy sectors. He’s set to return Thursday.

The premier was in the U.S. capital earlier this month and says he’s going back to lessen tensions around the threat of tariffs.

“Saskatchewan companies play a critical role in North American food and energy security,” Moe said in a press release.

“The relationship between our jurisdictions has mutual benefit, and we are working with key stakeholders, industry leaders and government representatives on both sides of the border to build and protect our economies.”

U.S. President Donald Trump said he plans to impose 25-per-cent tariffs on Canadian steel and aluminum next month and is considering additional tariffs on other products.

Saskatchewan exported $26 billion of goods to the U.S. in 2023, with potash and oil among its major exports. Agriculture products represent about 22 per cent of the province’s total exports to the country.

Business leaders on the trip include representatives from steelmaker Evraz North America, uranium producer Cameco Corp., and oil and gas producers Cenovus Energy Inc., Enbridge Inc. and Whitecap Resources Inc.

Representatives from the Saskatchewan Chamber of Commerce are also attending.

“Through this mission, we aim to shape perspectives and inform decision-making by highlighting the economic consequences of tariffs on both of our economies,” the chamber’s CEO, Prabha Ramaswamy, said in the statement.

Cameco CEO Tim Gitzel added that Canada and the U.S. have had a long-standing relationship.

“The Trump administration’s pursuit of energy dominance and its support for domestic nuclear power will require Saskatchewan uranium — and Cameco’s expertise and capacity across the nuclear fuel cycle,” he said.

Saskatchewan Agriculture Minister Daryl Harrison is also travelling Monday to Washington, D.C., for the National Association of State Department of Agriculture conference.

Harrison said he’ll have an opportunity to meet with U.S. officials and showcase Saskatchewan’s contribution to North American competitiveness and food security.

“The future of Saskatchewan’s agricultural sector is built on strong international relationships and our trade mission to the U.S. reinforces our commitment to open markets and collaboration,” he said.

© 2025 The Canadian Press

